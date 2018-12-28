“Coach Drake is from New Orleans and I remember him from Tulane,” Sampson said. “Coach Miles is from LSU and it everything felt like home at Kansas because I knew of them and we are from the same area. Coach Hull was my main recruiter and he is from New Orleans.”

Sampson was familiar with Les Miles from his days at LSU. Then there is Kwahn Drake who coached at Tulane before Colorado, and is a New Orleans native. The lead recruiter was Tony Hull who Kansas fans are already familiar with his ties to Louisiana.

The Kansas staff has a Louisiana feel to it with several coaches having ties to the state.

When Caleb Sampson took his official visit to Kansas it felt like home. Sampson is from Covington, Louisiana about an hour drive from Baton Rouge.

Sampson signed with Missouri out of high school after receiving offers from Kansas State, Southern Miss, Tulane and several others.

After leaving Missouri he landed at Coahoma Community College. This was his second time going through the recruiting process and he knew what he was looking for.

“One of the things that stood out at Kansas was the facilities and coaches,” Sampson said. “The facilities were nice, but I wasn’t going to base my decision off that. This is my second go-around. I feel like I can go into Kansas and make an impact. They only have like three or four returning defensive linemen.”

When Sampson was in high school he attended camps at Tulane. He remembers working with Drake at those camps. Now Drake will be his position coach.

“I met him like five years ago at a football camp,” Sampson said. “He's still the same guy he was back then. He's real cool and down to earth. I think he’s a good coach and can help me.”

Sampson is an attractive recruit coming from the junior college level because he has three years of eligibility remaining. Plus the coaching staff liked what they saw on film.

“They said they like my pass-rushing ability and my speed,” he said. “They said they like my ability to move laterally and across the field.”

Sampson will finish up at Coahoma next semester and report to Kansas in the summer. After going through the recruiting process twice he is glad to have that behind him and look forward to his days as a Jayhawk.

“It feels good and it is a relief,” he said. “These past few months been very stressful. But to be able to sign somewhere I can just focus on working and getting faster and stronger. When I get to Kansas there won’t be any excuses and I will ready to jump in the rotation.”