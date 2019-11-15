“It was great to get in the game and get to play the position that I've wanted to play since I came to college,” he said. “I held (kicks) for two years at North Carolina and got some time there and did well. It was awesome to get a chance to do it in a KU uniform.”

Two plays later Manny scored on an option play to the right side giving the Jayhawks their only touchdown of the day.

“After my dad called that, I knew who the favorite child was right then,” Manny said with a big laugh.

The pass to Charlot gave the Jayhawks first and goal. When Miles lined up to take the snap his brother Ben was in the backfield. On the first play it was a handoff to Ben, but he didn’t cross the goal line.

When Manny Miles went into the Kansas State game at quarterback, he led the Jayhawks on their best drive of the day. He completed a 33-yard pass to Stephon Robinson followed by a 32-yard connection to Daylon Charlot.

Miles transferred to KU from North Carolina and this is his final year of eligibility. It has given him a rare chance to be back close to his family.

“Both of my sisters are at every game, my mom is here, my brother is in the backfield with me and my dad is coaching,” he said. “It's been awesome. You couldn't have drawn up a better scenario for me to play a fifth year.”

Several people have said Miles would be the ideal candidate to enter the coaching world because he has a good knowledge of the game and has grown up with football in his life.

That’s something he will look at down the road but for the immediate future he is focused on playing his last three college football games.

“I’ve got three games left,” he said. “Right now, my mind is on doing everything I can to win those games. If it's backup time or if Carter gets hurt or anything happens. Anything I can do to help the team win, I'm going to.”

And there is another opportunity that could be in his future before his collegiate athletic career ends. When Miles was in high school, he was an all-state baseball player at University High in Louisiana.

As a sophomore he set several school records and helped his team to the state baseball title game. When the football season is over, he hasn’t closed the door to getting back on the mound.

“I've thought about trying to play baseball in the spring because I have one year of eligibility there,” Miles said. “If I don't do that, I'll try to start coaching right away.”