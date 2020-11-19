JayhawkSlant - KU head coach Bill Self talks Azubuike, Dotson after NBA draft



For Udoka Azubuike, the night couldn’t have gone any better. The 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, was selected in the first round of the NBA Draft by the Utah Jazz. Azubuike, in somewhat of a surprise move, was taken with the No. 27 overall pick. As good as his night was, the same simply can’t be said for his running mate, Devon Dotson. During Wednesday nights NBA Draft, Dotson, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound guard from Charlotte, N.C., never heard his name called. However, it didn’t take long for a team to sign Dotson, as the Chicago Bulls made sure to lockup the talented guard shortly after the draft concluded. Late on Wednesday night, Bill Self talked about his two former stars, Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson. “Well, it was... Doak I thought went as high as he possibly could,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “So happy for him happy, happy for the organization he went to. I know that he was emotional and ecstatic. And then you have the total polar opposite with Devon about not getting drafted. Visiting with his agent, I'm not sure that's the worst thing that could happen. I think many times you're better off not getting drafted if it's after 45 or so. And so, I believe he's already got set up to get a two-way deal and that'll of course allow him to make some money and those sorts of things. But it's a bittersweet night for us because I can't believe that there were eight-point guards or whatever there was in the draft better than Devon. “He was a consensus second team all American and played his ass off for us,” he added. “But it's not the end. All it is is just he's just going to have to do it the hard way. And sometimes doing it the hard way plays out to be the best way. So, he'll stay positive and he'll stay focused, and I'm sure that he'll still ripple some waters. You look at it with Frank... Frank national player of the year goes very, very high in the second round, got guaranteed money, but that did not guarantee a spot. And so much of it is just being at the right place at the right time much like Devante was and then seizing your opportunity. And I think Doak and Frank both will be able to do that. So happy for Doak, ecstatic, but certainly feel for Devon because he can't really say that he deserved more than what some of the others may have got tonight. But in our biased eyes, I certainly felt he was overlooked in a way that I feel I haven't seen very often with any of our very own.”



Azubuike was a Consensus All-America Second Team selection in 2020, the National Association of Basketball Coaches (NABC) Defensive Player of the Year and the Big 12 Player of the Year. The Delta, Nigeria, center led NCAA Division I in field goal percentage at 74.8%, which helped his career percentage of 74.4% break the all-time Division I field goal percentage record of UCF’s Tacko Fall (74.0%). In his senior season of 2019-20, Azubuike led the Big 12 in rebounding (10.5 rpg) and double-doubles (15) and was second in the conference for blocked shots at 2.6 per game. Azubuike was the only player in the league to average a double-double (13.7 ppg, 10.5 rpg). A unanimous All-Big 12 First Team honoree, Azubuike was also named USBWA All-District VI and the co-MVP of the Maui Invitational in leading KU to the tourney title. He ended his KU career ranked first in field goal percentage (74.6%), eighth in blocked shots (172), 18th in rebounding (685) and 48th in scoring with 1,069 points. In the final game of his college career, Azubuike scored 15 points, pulled down 11 rebounds and swatted one shot against Texas Tech. After an absolutely sensational senior season that was cut short due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), Azubuike will look to make a similar type of impact for the Utah Jazz. “Well, the great measurables are... He had those measurables before he went into the combine,” said Self. “He was still 77.25 before, but certainly he's worked so hard on his body and his conditioning that I'm sure that's elevated his ability to test out and vertical and things like that. But the thing he can, he's going to be a rim runner, hopefully a paint protector, a very good defensive rebounder and of course a ball screen defender. And I believe he can set a ball screen and get out of it. “So those are the things that we've been telling him is so important for him to play at the next level and I thought he mastered those about as well as you possibly could in college,” he added. “So that's what I'm hoping for. Nobody ever predicted that he would go into a place and be a starter immediately, anything like that. And I'm not saying that can't happen, but I don't think that's why they drafted him is to beat out Gobert as a rookie. But I do think that he can provide minutes and certainly be a defensive presence early in his career.” While the night didn’t go as Devon Dotson had hoped or planned, it didn’t take long for the native of Chicago to find, at least for the time being, a place to call home with the Bulls. After an absolutely amazing sophomore campaign, Dotson will likely head to Chicago with a chip on his shoulder after not hearing his name called on Wednesday night. Dotson, during his sophomore year, was named to numerous All-America first and second teams and was a Consensus Second Team All-America. Furthermore, he was a unanimous All-Big 12 First Team selection. In leaving Kansas after two years, Dotson ended KU career with 986 points. He started all 66 games played at KU. Dotson led the Big 12 in scoring (18.1 ppg), steals (2.1) and FTs made (142), second in 20-point games (9), fifth in assists (4.0), second in FG% (46.8), fifth in FT% (83.0), fifth in assist-to-turnover ratio (1.6). He was a 3-time Big 12 Player of the Week (12/2, 12/16, 2/3). Dotson had 29 games with 10-plus points, 18 games with two-plus steals and 10 games with five or more assists. Additionally, Dotson led KU in scoring 14 times, in steals 18 times and assists 13 times. He had 29 points and a career-high six 3FGs vs. Iowa State (2/17), dished out a career-high 11 assists at TCU (2/8) recording a double-double with 18 points, and was Co-MVP of the Maui Invitational. Dotson had career-high in points (31) and steals (5) vs. Dayton (11/27).

