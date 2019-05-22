“I don't think that we're motivated by being first,” Long said. “I think we're motivated by, in this case, just making sure that we provide our student-athletes the best healthcare possible.”

This move is cutting-edge and innovative with all of the injuries and in sometimes deaths that have occurred during college practices or workouts. KU Athletics is way out in front on this matter but Long made it clear it wasn’t about being the first to do it.

In a nutshell there will be a new way the healthcare and medical situations are handled. After listening to Jeff Long in a teleconference with a small group of media members discuss the new transition this will only help KU Athletics.

Kansas Athletics is doing something that has yet to be done at the college level. They are going to partner with Kansas Health System and LMH Health to provide care to all of their athletes.

The new name will be Kansas Team Health and one of the positive additions is the University of Kansas Health Systems, which also provides healthcare for the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals.

“We'll be able to open up an avenue to our student athletes for even greater care and maybe more expertise in the certain types of care,” Long said on the teleconference. “So that's really what drove this.”

This means around 40 current employees of KU will shift over to the University of Kansas Health System payroll including strength and conditioning coaches Zac Woodfin and Andrea Hudy. Long said there were a lot of talks with the staff about the changes and everything was well-received.

“It's not a result out of concerns we have for our strength and conditioning staff, but it is out of concerns in what we've seen happen across the country,” he said. “We think this model provides the safest environment for our student athletes to train and to prepare for competition.”

Long said the biggest concern with the employees who will make the move was being employed by a different organization.

“I think we worked proactively in the process to answer their questions and share with them our vision and then make them as comfortable as they could be with the transition,” he said. “And then ultimately be employed by a new entity.”

The strength coach and head coach relationship will still be there. Woodfin will have his normal interaction with Les Miles, Hudy with Bill Self, as will all the others. That part isn’t going to change.

“Strength and conditioning coaches will continue to have that day-to-day interaction with the coaches and coaching staff and athletic trainers,” Long said. “It will just be that their training regimens and such will be overseen by medical professionals and approved and okayed by them to ensure that our practices are of the appropriateness in what we're doing in strength and conditioning.”

Long said they have followed the information produced by Dr. Brian Hainline, the Chief Medical Officer of the NCAA. The Aspen Institute released information suggesting colleges to do what Kansas already had started.

KU chancellor Doug Girod helped lead the direction of all three organizations to come together. Before moving into the chancellor’s role Girod, a head and neck surgeon, was the executive vice chancellor of KU Med. All of this makes sense because Girod could help unite this transition with connections to all parties involved.

Long said initially the change-over will cost more money on the front end for services of the trainers, team physicians, nutritionists, and mental health professionals. In the end it comes down to giving best care to the athletes.

“Over a long term, we hope there will be savings, but I want to be clear, the reason behind this is not to save resources for the institution,” Long said. “It's really to provide the best quality healthcare that we can.”

Long said this wasn’t about being the first to do it. But it shows the leadership at KU is always looking for what is best. Expect others to follow in their footsteps.