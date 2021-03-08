JayhawkSlant - KU is the No. 2 seed heading into the Big 12 Championship

Kansas men’s basketball will be the No. 2 Seed for the 2021 Big 12 Championship, March 10-13, at the T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Missouri. KU will play the winner of No. 7 Oklahoma and No. 10 Iowa State in the quarterfinals on Thursday, March 11, at 5:30 p.m. (Central). Oklahoma and Iowa State will play Wednesday, March 10, at 8:30 p.m.

KU finished the regular season 19-8 and 12-6 in Big 12 play. With Oklahoma State defeating West Virginia, the Jayhawks moved into the No. 2 seed spot, while the Mountaineers will be either the No. 3 or 4 seed.

Historically, Kansas is the No. 2 seed for the Big 12 Championship for the fifth time with the others being in 2001, 2005, 2006 and 2008. KU won the 2006 and 2008 Big 12 Championships and lost in the semifinals of the 2001 and 2005 events. Kansas went on to win the 2008 NCAA National Championship.

Kansas has won 15 postseason tournament titles, including 11 in the Big 12 era, which began in 1996-97. KU’s last title was in 2018 and the Jayhawks went on to advance to the 2018 Final Four in San Antonio.

2021 Big 12 Championship

March 10-13 * T-Mobile Center * Kansas City, Missouri * (all times are Central)

Wednesday, March 10

G1 – No. 8 TCU vs. No. 9 Kansas State, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN)

G2 – No. 7 Oklahoma vs. No. 10 Iowa State, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN)

Thursday, March 11

G3 – No. 4 Seed vs. No. 5 Seed, 10:30 a.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

G4 – No. 1 Baylor vs. Winner G1, 1:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

G5 – No. 2 KANSAS vs. Winner G2, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

G6 – No. 3 West Virginia vs. No. 6 Seed, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Friday, March 12

G7 – Winner G3 vs. Winner G4, 5:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

G8 – Winner G5 vs. Winner G6, 8:30 p.m. (ESPN or ESPN2)

Saturday, March 13

Championship – Winner G7 vs. Winner G8, 5 p.m. (ESPN)