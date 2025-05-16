KU knocks off West Virginia, postseason projections

Behind a dominant performance from Dominic Voegele the Jayhawks knocked off #14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Thursday.
Voegele went seven innings striking out six and Alex Breckheimer closed out the last two innings for a 3-0 win.
KU scored a run in the first inning and the game was 1-0 going into the eighth. Solo home runs by Michael Brooks and Ian Francis extended the lead to 3-0.
"Dom was electric and was so efficient," head coach Dan Fitzgerald said after the game. "We didn't walk a soul tonight and just did such a nice job of competing in the zone. Offensively we scratch one in the first, and we had the leadoff runner on multiple times throughout, but they did a nice job of pitching out of it. The insurance run in the eighth and the insurance in the ninth were huge. It was just a really, really good college baseball game against another awesome Big 12 team. Really proud of the guys."
The win moved the Jayhawks record 40-14 and is the fourth time in school history they hit the 40-win mark. It is the first time they did it in the regular season.
They also set two records with 18 road wins and conference wins.
Looking ahead to the Big 12 Tournament
There will be a lot of scoreboard watching the next two days.
The top four teams will draw a bye in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament that starts May 21.
The Jayhawks have a two-game lead over Arizona and Kansas State. West Virginia has clinched the top spot and TCU, Arizona State and KU are sitting at 18-10.
Arizona is playing a series at Houston and lost the first game 13-4 on Thursday. Arizona State is on the road playing Oklahoma State. They lost their opening game 6-2. TCU stormed from behind to beat Utah after trailing 5-4 going into the 9th. They scored nine runs in the final inning to get the win.
NCAA Tournament Projections
With the win over West Virginia the Jayhawks moved to 29th in the RPI. The latest projections say they should stay in the Top 32 even if they lose two games at West Virginia.
The bracket projections have the Jayhawks safely in the field of 64. D1 Baseball moved KU to a #2 seed before the win over West Virginia.
The On3 bracket would make for good discussion. They have Kansas opening with Dallas Baptist, where Fitzgerald coached for nine seasons.
Here is where the Jayhawks are projected from different outlets.
D1 Baseball
(Fayetteville Regional)
Arkansas
Kansas
Western Kentucky
Wright State
Baseball America
(Clemson Regional)
Clemson
Ole Miss
Kansas
Rhode Island
On3
(Knoxville Regional)
Tennessee
Dallas Baptist
Kansas
Texas Tech
USA Today
(Austin Regional)
Texas
Texas-San Antonio
Kansas
Central Connecticut State