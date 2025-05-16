KU knocks off West Virginia, postseason projections

Behind a dominant performance from Dominic Voegele the Jayhawks knocked off #14 West Virginia in Morgantown on Thursday.

Voegele went seven innings striking out six and Alex Breckheimer closed out the last two innings for a 3-0 win.

KU scored a run in the first inning and the game was 1-0 going into the eighth. Solo home runs by Michael Brooks and Ian Francis extended the lead to 3-0.

"Dom was electric and was so efficient," head coach Dan Fitzgerald said after the game. "We didn't walk a soul tonight and just did such a nice job of competing in the zone. Offensively we scratch one in the first, and we had the leadoff runner on multiple times throughout, but they did a nice job of pitching out of it. The insurance run in the eighth and the insurance in the ninth were huge. It was just a really, really good college baseball game against another awesome Big 12 team. Really proud of the guys."

The win moved the Jayhawks record 40-14 and is the fourth time in school history they hit the 40-win mark. It is the first time they did it in the regular season.

They also set two records with 18 road wins and conference wins.