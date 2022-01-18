KU launches football season tickets for 2022

LAWRENCE, Kan. — Coach Lance Leipold’s first season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium featured memorable moments, entertaining games and ultimately a program on the rise. From the team’s dramatic late-game drive to beat South Dakota, to hard-fought battles with Big 12 foes Oklahoma and West Virginia, Coach Leipold’s first season at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium provided the foundation for an exciting future for Kansas Football. The next step in our program build is to make next season a better experience for both our fans and our student-athletes.

With the 2021 season concluding the three-year loyalty price lock, Kansas Athletics is excited to announce redesigned tiers and an updated pricing structure at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium in 2022. In the past only four tiers were available, but that has now been expanded to six. The additional tiers allows Jayhawk football fans the opportunity to select a ticket package that best suits their preferred seating location, while creating more price points to allow financial flexibility for all fans.

Additionally, donors are able to keep their same seats and parking locations as long as they maintain or increase their membership level from last year.

“With the launch of 2022 Kansas Football season tickets, today represents a critical next step in supporting our football program under Lance Leipold,” said Director of Athletics Travis Goff.

"David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium provides one of the best backdrops in all of college football, and there’s nothing better than when the stadium and The Hill are filled with our loyal supporters. By expanding our tiered pricing options, we are confident that our loyal returning season ticket holders and new fans will find an option that fits their needs.

“Coach Leipold and his staff continue to build a program for sustained success and our student-athletes are motivated to take the next step,” continued Goff. “Now, more than ever, we need our Jayhawk faithful to show your support, purchase season tickets and make your plans to be at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this fall.”

“In our first year here, it became very apparent that David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium can provide a tremendous home field advantage thanks to its unique atmosphere and the energy created by our fans,” said Head Coach Lance Leipold. “Filling our stadium with passionate Jayhawks will be a major asset for our program and will fuel our young men to compete at the highest level. I’m incredibly excited for our fans to make sure David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium becomes one of the toughest places to play in the Big 12 in the 2022 season.”

In addition, Kansas Athletics has partnered with 4Topps to provide a brand-new premium seat back option which will replace the previous seat backs for season ticket holders. The AirFlow Mesh Bleacher premium seat provides added comfort from its zero-pressure point airflow mesh to keep you cool in high temperatures and elevated from cool bench seating in low temperatures. The durable and comfortable seating option also dries instantly with its mesh base. For only $50, less than $10 per game, you can add this great seating option to your account.

If fans order the new seat back as part of their season ticket purchase, it will be permanently fixed to their seat for all home games.

Another new feature in 2022 is the return of the Family Zone seating area in the north endzone. For $450 – less than $115 per ticket – Jayhawk fans will receive four tickets (two adults, two youth) and secure admission for the family to enjoy game days at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium this fall. Additional perks of the Family Zone include:

-Visits to the area by Big Jay and Baby Jay

-Promotional offers for other Kansas Athletics events

-Close proximity to the Marching Jayhawks-

Great view of the in-stadium video board

-Exceptional per-ticket value .