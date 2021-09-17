KU leads in local offers, several visitors expected for Baylor

Currently Kansas and Kansas State have offered nine players in the 2023 class. It was apparent recruiting the state and surrounding area was a priority for the Jayhawks when they put five assistant coaches in the Sunflower State.

Their focus has been building relationships with prospects in the 2023 class. According to the Rivals database they have lived up to their word. The Kansas staff has offered more players in Kansas and Missouri than any school.

When Lance Leipold first spoke about recruiting, he said here would be an emphasis on local players. The staff is rounding out the 2022 class that was well underway when Leipold took the job.

The first home game was on a Friday, the same night local schools in Kansas opened their season. Missouri schools opened the week before.

As we wrote earlier in the week the Kansas staff will finally get a Saturday home game to host unofficial visitors.

There are several recruits expected to visit for the Baylor game. Everyone confirmed is from Kansas or Missouri. We will continue to add to the list if more information becomes available.

There will be a good group of defensive ends on campus with Chandavian Bradley, Samuel Same, and Cooper Roy.

Bradley visited for the Jayhawks camp in the summer and will be one of the most recruited players in Missouri in the 2023 class.

Same plays at perennial Kansas powerhouse Derby and is a two-sport athlete. The 6-foot-5, 210 pound defensive end also plays basketball.

Kansas assistant Jake Schoonover has been recruiting Same, who holds an early offer from Iowa State.

“I’ve had the most conversations with Coach Schoonover, he believes I have the ability to be a defensive threat as Jayhawk,” Same told Jayhawk Slant. “I’m also looking forward to furthering my relationship with the coaching staff and also getting a feel for KU as a whole.”

Roy confirmed he will make the trip to Lawrence. Last year Roy was among the nation’s sack leaders and set the Missouri state record with 26.

“I am really looking forward to seeing more of the campus and facilities,” Roy said. “I am also looking forward to visiting with the coaches more.”

Two of the top offensive line prospects in the Kansas 2023 class will be on hand in Calvin Clements and Joe Otting. Both players hold offers from Kansas.

Neither have to make a long drive since Otting will come from Topeka and Clements attends Free State High.

“I’ve been texting and have called Coach Fuchs the most, as well as other coach’s texting good luck at my games, and sending cool graphics,” Clements said. “I’m excited to see the team in action and watch the coaches coach. I’ve been to many KU games, but I’m excited to see more into the program on a game day.”

Kansas commit Dewuan Mack has confirmed he will be at the game. Mack is off to a good start this season at Lee’s Summit North.

Quinton Conley, who is a key target for the Jayhawks in the 2022 class, will attend the game.

