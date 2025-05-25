KU looking to put together one of best classes in school history

“After coming off a disappointing five-win season, one might think recruiting would take a tremendous hit but that has not been the case with Kansas,” Gorney said. “The coaching staff has done an excellent job keeping some early commitments, absolutely loading up in January and then pulling some nice additions through the spring.”

Heading into June the Kansas class is currently ranked 10th in the nation. National recruiting director Adam Gorney likes where the class is headed.

So far, the overall class from the transfer portal to high school recruiting has been a success for the Jayhawks. Coming off a 5-7 season, where there were a lot of expectations, the staff rebounded with one of the best high school classes in school history.

While 30 official visitors are scheduled to be in Lawrence next month, a lot of the heavy lifting has already been done with the 2026 class.

The biggest part of the official visit season for Kansas is about to start next weekend. The coaching staff is expected to host four visitors followed by 15 recruits who will visit the weekend of June 6.

One factor that has led to the successful start is a strong group of local recruits. This is one of the better groups of local prospects that has come out in recent years. The coaching staff has taken advantage of that pulling in eight players from the area.

Rivals national analyst Greg Smith believes the local impact has been a key to the fast start.

“The thing that jumps out to me about the Kansas class is that it's a perfect storm for the Jayhawks,” Smith said. “Meaning it's a strong year in the state for talent with multiple four-star players to choose from and the Jayhawks are doing a good job landing the talent in-state.”

One of the hurdles for Kansas in past seasons was winning battles with local recruits. But that has changed with the 2026 class as the Jayhawks have dominated the in-state recruiting.

“Overall, six of the top 10 players in Kansas have already given a verbal pledge to the Jayhawks,” Smith said. “It's just perfect timing for the team to clean up in-state as we see the talent in the state continue to grow. That's the big story to me. If the team can continue to supplement with other good regional players it'll be poised to continue improving on the field.”

[See: Updated 2026 class rankings]

They went across the state line to get a commitment from Jack Utz from Platte County, which is part of the KC metro area.

Gorney pointed out there will be teams who pull ahead of KU in the national rankings. For example, Kansas is currently ranked ahead of Georgia, Oregon, Tennessee, Texas and other programs who will get more commitments in the next month.

Both analysts said it has been more than local recruiting that has contributed to the Top 10 ranking. They have rounded out the class with players from California, Texas, Indiana, Michigan, Oklahoma, and Iowa.

This class could be headed to being one of the best in school history. They are continuing the momentum from the transfer portal season, where they built a Top 25 class with transfers.

Now, they just have to put the finishing touches on a handful of positions remaining and hang on to the current commits.

“It has been a phenomenal start for the Jayhawks and closing strong heading toward December will be key,” Gorney said.