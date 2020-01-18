No. 6/7 Kansas (13-3, 3-1) will look to close out an unblemished two-game road trip when it meets Texas (12-4, 2-2) in Austin on Saturday, Jan. 18. Tipoff is set from the Erwin Center for 1 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play) and Fran Fraschilla (analyst) will call the action

GAME INFORMATION:

#6/7 Kansas at Texas

Date/Time: Saturday, Jan. 18 at 1 p.m. (CT)

Where: Erwin Center

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: ESPN

Rich Hollenberg (play-by-play), Fran Fraschilla (analyst)

TIPOFF

· Kansas leads the overall series with Texas, 33-9, including a 10-7 in games played in Austin, with all 17 meetings in the Erwin Center. Dating back to the 2013-14 season, KU has won 11 of the last 12 meetings with Texas with the lone loss last season in Austin.

· KU is ranked No. 2 in the NET rankings through games of Jan. 16. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally.

· Kansas is the only school with seven Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 7-3 against Q1. Baylor, Seton Hall and Oregon are next in Q1 wins with five.

· The Jayhawks have also played the most difficult slate of defensive teams in the nation, ranking No. 1 in opposing defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Despite this, KU ranks sixth in the NCAA in field goal percentage (49.9%) and sixth in scoring margin (+16.3).

· The Jayhawks are 135-59 (69.6%) on the road in Big 12 play since 1996-97, which includes a 2-0 mark so far this season. The team with the next highest winning percentage is Texas, which is 87-108 (44.6%) in conference road games since the league formed.

· Kansas is No. 6 and No. 7 in the latest national polls released Jan. 13. Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 211 Associated Press polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 96 of the last 110 AP polls.

· Kansas’ three losses in 2019-20 have been to ranked teams with two by the then-No. 4 teams – No. 4 Duke on Nov. 5 and No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 11.

· Through 16 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season. Dotson, Azubuike, Moss and Agbaji have all hit the 20-point plateau in multiple games.

· Kansas has held nine opponents to 60 points or less through its first 16 games, including six of its last seven. KU has also limited 11 of its 16 opponents to below 40% shooting, including five of the last six foes.

NOTES:

With the Jayhawks’ on the verge of a two-game road trip, it’s time to take a look at KU’s impressive performances against its league foes away from Lawrence:

· Kansas has turned in a winning record in seven of the nine Big 12 arenas not named Allen Fieldhouse since the league formed in 1996-97 (KU is 7-8 at OSU, 2-5 at WVU).

· Out of teams in the ACC, Big 12, Big East, Big Ten, Pac-12 and SEC, Kansas (40-25, 61.5%) is one of only seven squads to have a winning percentage of 60% or better in league road games since 2012-13.

· KU has posted a winning record on the road in Big 12 play in 20 of the league’s 23 seasons – 2000 (4-4), 2015 (4-5), 2019 (3-6).

· KU went undefeated on the road in 2002, going 8-0 that year. The 2002 Jayhawks are the only Big 12 team to finish a conference slate without a road loss and go undefeated in Big 12 play (16-0).



