No. 6/7 Kansas (12-3, 2-1) will begin a two-game road trip when it journeys to face Oklahoma (11-4, 2-1) in Norman on Tuesday, Jan. 14. Tipoff is set from Lloyd Noble Center at 8 p.m. (CT) on ESPN. Jon Sciambi (play-by-play) and Jay Bilas (analyst) will call the action.

GAME INFORMATION:

#6/7 Kansas at Oklahoma

Date/Time: Tuesday, Jan. 14 at 8 p.m. (CT)

Where: Lloyd Noble Center

Listen: Jayhawk Radio Network

Watch: ESPN

Jon Sciambi (play-by-play), Jay Bilas (analyst)

TIPOFF

Kansas leads the overall series with Oklahoma, 148-68, including a 52-44 in games played in Norman. The series is tied at 19-19 in meetings in Lloyd Noble Center.

Kansas is 95-13 following a loss in the Bill Self era, which started in 2003-04, including 2-0 this season. Incredibly, KU has been even more efficient over the last six seasons, amassing a record of 44-5 after losses. This includes an 8-1 mark last season.

KU is ranked No. 5 in the NET rankings through games of Jan. 12. The Jayhawks’ strength of schedule is No. 1 nationally.

Kansas is the only school with six Quadrant 1 wins. KU is 6-3 against Q1.

The Jayhawks have also played the most difficult slate of defensive teams in the nation, ranking No. 1 in opposing defensive efficiency according to KenPom.com. Despite this, KU ranks fourth in the NCAA in field goal percentage (50.3%) and eighth in scoring margin (+16.5).

The Jayhawks are 134-59 (69.3%) on the road in Big 12 play since 1996-97, which includes a 1-0 mark so far this season.

The team with the next highest winning percentage is Texas, which is 86-108 (44.3%) in conference road games since the league formed.

Kansas is No. 6 and No. 7 in the latest national polls. Kansas has been ranked in each of the last 211 Associated Press polls, the longest streak in the nation. The Jayhawks have also been inside the top-10 in 96 of the last 110 AP polls.

Kansas’ three losses in 2019-20 have been to ranked teams with two by the then-No. 4 teams – No. 4 Duke on Nov. 5 and No. 4 Baylor on Jan. 11.

Through 15 games, five different Jayhawks – Devon Dotson, Isaiah Moss, Udoka Azubuike, Ochai Agbaji and David McCormack – have posted 20 or more points in a game this season.

NOTES:



