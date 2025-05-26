KU makes first NCAA Tournament since 2014, draws Fayetteville Regional

“[I’m] incredibly proud. Exactly what we came here to do and more so, you know, I was frustrated last year that we weren't in,” Fitzgerald said. “But knew that we had put ourselves, we had put the program forward. So coming into this year, it was, we knew we were a regional team, it was just about going out and executing. And if you think about how we did execute, it was pretty fantastic, you know, that we won the games we’re supposed to win and the times that we stubbed our toes, I mean, you can count. So this is incredibly fulfilling.”

It’s been a special season in year three under Dan Fitzgerald. The Jayhawks were on the outside looking in last year and set a bunch of program records this season en route to making the NCAA Tournament.

Kansas is headed to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2014, as the Jayhawks were announced as the two-seed in the Fayetteville Regional. Creighton sits as Kansas’ opening game as the three seed, with #3 national seed Arkansas and Summit League tournament champions North Dakota State making up the rest of the regional.

Fitzgerald and his staff have brought Kansas into a contender with an intentional recruiting strategy, which has often lied in hammering the junior college ranks. He said one player told him during the Big 12 Tournament that he had never even played in a conference tournament before, and it’s been special seeing their joy for the game.

“For some of these guys, it's their last run at it and their only time they get to play in this thing. And so for the four guys that started with us, it's incredibly gratifying to watch them,” Fitzgerald said. “And to see the joy they're having playing, and for it to mean so much… We do this job for a million reasons, but that's obviously near the top of the list. Just to see the joy and to see them fulfill some dreams.”

Kansas will open the NCAA Tournament by playing the Big East champion Creighton on Friday night at 7 p.m. at Baum-Walker Stadium. The Blue Jays ran through the Big East and are one of the most fundamental teams in college baseball.

Creighton and Kansas do have recent history, with the Jayhawks beating the Blue Jays 3-1 in Fitzgerald’s first season at Kansas.

“Creighton is a really good team and playing really good baseball,” Fitzgerald said. “They've got a fantastic coaching staff, coach Servais, you know, what a cool accomplishment for him to go in his final year. He's a Hall of Fame coach and you know, he might be the greatest defensive teacher in college baseball history. Certainly top five like he is, he is such a tactician on the defensive side.”

Fitzgerald called the host team, Arkansas, one of the most complete teams in the country. He said he wasn’t surprised that Kansas was sent there, due to regional factors and other teams likely being sent elsewhere.

“it's four really good teams, which is exactly what you want,” Fitzgerald said. “You want to go to a regional where you got to compete at the highest level. That's literally the highest form of sport, is going up against the best. So we're thrilled and couldn't be more excited to get to Fayetteville.”