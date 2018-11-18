“I thought Khalil ran really well and then Pooka just played unbelievable tonight, he really did. He’s so much fun to be around, just because he brings so much energy to that team.”

“The game plan that we had coming in involved even more than him to be honest,” Beaty said about Pooka and the plan. “Dom started the game off really, really well for us. He suffered an injury and we’ll see how he does.

Pooka Williams had a career high 252 yards on just 15 carries. And the Jayhawks also got good production from Khalil Herbert and Dom Williams. Herbert finished with 64 yards rushing and Williams was averaging eight yards a carry before he was injured and didn’t return.

Overall the Jayhawks hammered out 348 yards of rushing in Norman. The 40 points was the most Kansas has scored against a Big 12 opponent in six years.

“We found some vulnerabilities in the run game against them that we could attack in the game plan,” quarterback Peyton Said. “The coaches again just put in a great game plan. We executed that and our O-line blocked really well.

“Our game plan coming into the game was to run the ball and retain possession throughout the game to keep it out of their hands.”

The Jayhawks put up big numbers offensively, but the night really belonged to Pooka Williams. The true freshman who has gained the name “Pooka Magic” lived up to it becoming the first freshman since James Sims to break the 1,000 yard mark since James Sims in 2013.

The 252 yard mark is also the most yards by a freshman in Kansas history.

“He is just amazing,” said safety Mike Lee. “The guy is like his nickname, “Pooka magic”, he is magic. He makes things happen once he gets the ball. He knows that he has to make big plays happen and get in the endzone.”

On the other side the Sooners are going to have to figure out their defense. Up next is a showdown with West Virginia that will have big implications on the Big 12 race.

“It is extremely frustrating because on the outside we are winning these games, but in the locker room it feels like we are losing them,” said OU safety Robert Barnes. “I know that’s not just me but everyone on the defense knows that this is not how we want to play. It’s unacceptable to every single one of us but at the same time it starts with us and being able to change it.”