Both Les Miles and Les Koenning want to see physical football and a lot of that starts up front. Through the early practices in fall camp Miles likes what he sees from the offensive line.

Offensive line coach Luke Meadows got the group in the spring and during the summer months coaches are allowed limited time.

“I can tell you one thing, they're a big, good-looking group of men,” Miles said. “I think Luke's done a really good job molding the line and getting the different pieces, pass protection, the different style of blitzes, and putting that line together. I think our line's going to be good.”

Several players are returning who have experience. Gone are Alex Fontana and Dwayne Wallace. Fontana was the starter at center and Wallace at right guard.

One returner is Hakeem Adeniji who is on track to be a four-year starter.

“We lost a couple guys, but I feel like we have a lot more experience returning, and I think we're jelling a lot,” Adeniji said. “The new coaches have helped us just trying to get together and be closer to each other and learn to help each other. I think we're on the right track, as long as we keep on just working hard and doing the little things. It sounds basic, but I think that's what it'll take for us to take that next step.”