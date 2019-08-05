KU offense will be different, Miles happy with OL
Both Les Miles and Les Koenning want to see physical football and a lot of that starts up front. Through the early practices in fall camp Miles likes what he sees from the offensive line.
Offensive line coach Luke Meadows got the group in the spring and during the summer months coaches are allowed limited time.
“I can tell you one thing, they're a big, good-looking group of men,” Miles said. “I think Luke's done a really good job molding the line and getting the different pieces, pass protection, the different style of blitzes, and putting that line together. I think our line's going to be good.”
Several players are returning who have experience. Gone are Alex Fontana and Dwayne Wallace. Fontana was the starter at center and Wallace at right guard.
One returner is Hakeem Adeniji who is on track to be a four-year starter.
“We lost a couple guys, but I feel like we have a lot more experience returning, and I think we're jelling a lot,” Adeniji said. “The new coaches have helped us just trying to get together and be closer to each other and learn to help each other. I think we're on the right track, as long as we keep on just working hard and doing the little things. It sounds basic, but I think that's what it'll take for us to take that next step.”
Miles likes the energy at practice
After a long summer of summer Miles liked what he saw from the team returning to fall camp. He saw a lot of energy from his team.
“I saw a brand new energy at practice,” Miles said. “There was a lot of enjoyment. I mean, guys would smile. They really enjoyed each other's company and wanted to have a practice that started a camp season that said people are going to struggle with us.”
Expect a fullback, huddles, and physical football
Miles got some laughs when he said you are going to see fullbacks and huddles again at Kansas. It has been a while since a team did that on a consistent basis.
He got his first head coaching job at Oklahoma State in 1991. He has seen offenses evolve since then and sometimes it might be better to run a style that is different from others in the conference.
It is still somewhat of a mystery what type of offense the Jayhawks will run. But playing physical football has been a trademark of Miles’ past teams at LSU and he plans on bringing that to Kansas.
“I think the style of football and what's going on in college football requires you to step into another style,” he said. “I think the things that I have always been, in terms of being a physical football team and really just pointing at some of those things that are inherent to a very quality football team.
“Those things won't change. But I think we'll do some different things. I promise you.”