JayhawkSlant - KU offer was emotional for Langston Wilson

“I never really had a problem coming off the bench,” he continued. “So, all of this started with me doing well at an open run, Coach Graham reaching out to Coach JJ, me taking a visit to Georgia Highlands College and then committing during my visit.”

“I couldn’t just rely on my athleticism, so I went to Coach JJ and asked if I could come off the bench for the rest of the year,” he added. “He said okay and just brought me off the bench the rest of the year. I feel that really did a lot for me in terms of learning and being able to come off the bench and produce and bring energy off the bench.

“When the season first started, or during my first game, I think that I had 12 points and 10 rebounds,” said Wilson. “It was an adjustment, I’m not going to lie, but the second game I ended up having 23 points and 10 rebounds. I kind of went on a pretty good streak. Then, things started to get real and a lot of things were happening that I didn’t understand.

The transition from never playing organized basketball to starting his first game at Georgia Highlands College, it would appear, was a smooth one for Wilson.

Originally from Bonner-Prendie High School in Philadelphia, Pa., Wilson made an immediate impact during his first season of at Georgia Highlands College. In fact, for the season, he averaged 10.1 points and 7.6 rebounds per game.

“I had originally graduated in 2018, but I was young when I graduated,” he added. “I was 17 when I graduated, so I got in contact with Coach JJ (Merritt) and they sent him the film from the open run. They showed him the highlights from the open run and then he offered me a scholarship. When I went up for a visit, I committed. The rest is kind of history.”

“No, I didn’t play high school basketball,” Langston Wilson told JayhawkSlant.com during a recent phone interview. “I just finished playing my first year of basketball at Georgia Highlands. I got in contact with Coach JJ Merritt (head coach) through Coach (Gary) Graham (Director of Smyrna Stars). I was just at an open run, so I got in contact with Coach Graham and told him my situation, because I had moved down from Atlanta with my sister. I was just down in Atlanta working.

So, how does one go from not playing a minute of high school basketball to one of the most heavily recruited junior college prospects in the 2021 class?

If you haven’t heard the name Langston Wilson , that’s about to change. Despite never playing a minute of high school basketball, Wilson, the 6-foot-9, 190-pound small forward from Georgia Highlands College in Rome, Ga., has received over 40 scholarship offers.

If the name Langston Wilson doesn’t sound familiar after reading this article, that, without question, is about to change. Currently, he’s received 44 scholarship offers from programs all across the United States. His offer list ranges from seldom heard of schools to schools that are considered high-major, big-time college basketball programs.

Wilson spent a little bit of time talking about the process with JayhawkSlant.com.

“My first big offer came from Maryland,” said Wilson. “My first ever scholarship offer came during the Jamboree Season in October from Alcorn State. Coach (Evans) Davis and his staff were the first to offer me and that was huge for me, simply because I never thought that I’d be in that situation. I remember getting that call after the Jamboree and Coach JJ telling me that Alcorn State offered me. I still have great conversations with Coach Davis today.

“It was quiet, recruiting wise, the rest of the year for me,” he added. “I got my second offer in January, which was from Grambling State. The first mid-major, I would say, to offer me was Saint Louis. The assistant coach that was at Saint Louis when they offered, Coach (Will) Bailey, is now at South Carolina. The biggest one I got early was Iona, just because of Coach (Rick) Pitino. The first high-major program to offer me was the University of Maryland, which happened at the end of May or early June.

“Around June, it just went crazy,” he continued. “I think in one day, Wichita State, Oregon, Ole Miss, and a few others offered me. I had like five offers in one day. It was just ridiculous, and everything just started picking up, picking up, picking up, and picking up.”

Late last week, Wilson got the one scholarship offer that he never envisioned receiving during his recruitment. It was a scholarship offer that forced him to sit back and reflect on his journey from then until now.

It came with much joy, happiness, and emotion. Last Thursday, Wilson received a scholarship offer from Bill Self and the University of Kansas.

“Coach (Jerrance) Howard had reached out to me and I was in shock,” he said. “Coach Self had called me as we were on the phone and it was just crazy speaking to Coach Self. I still remember the conversation like it was yesterday, even though it was almost a week ago. We were talking about positions and playing on the court and I stopped him, respectfully, and told him that I just wanted to get on the floor.

“I just told Coach Self that I wanted to be able to play basketball,” he added. “He had stopped me after I said that and told me that what I had said earned me a scholarship offer from Kansas. He offered me a scholarship at that point. It was just kind of crazy, because Kansas is a blue-blood school, me not playing high school basketball, and things like that.

“I was at a loss for words for a long period of time,” he continued. “I called my coach and had tears in my eyes. I called my dad and I was balling and crying after the scholarship offer from Kansas. Not just because of the school itself, but also because of the level of basketball and being recognized at that level.”

With so many options to consider, Wilson is very much looking forward to the opportunity of getting out and visiting, both officially and unofficially, some of the programs on his list. However, due to the coronavirus (COVID-19), he isn’t sure when, if at all, that opportunity will present itself.

“If they do open things up in October or November, I want to take as many visits as possible,” he said. “I want to take as many visits, both official and unofficial, as I can before I make my decision. The area of schools that are recruiting me, some of the schools are pretty close and within driving distance.

“The other schools that are a little farther, I’d like to officially visit some of those schools,” he added. “I definitely want to take some visits, if things open up, God willing, but I’m not trying to base myself on that, because of the way everything is going. I’m just doing my best to make sure that I’m having good conversations with not only the head coach and the assistant coach, but the staff as a whole.

“I’m talking, conversing, and trying to get a good feel and see if what people are really saying is genuine,” he continued. “So, I would really like to get out and visit as many schools as I can, but that all depends on if things open back up or not. Official and unofficial, I want to get out and visit some schools.”



