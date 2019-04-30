News More News
KU offers 2021 big man Chet Holmgren

Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

Chet Holmgren, the 7-foot-0, 190-pound power forward from Minnehaha Academy in Minneapolis, Minn., has received a scholarship offer from the University of Kansas. For the very latest on Chet Holmgr...

