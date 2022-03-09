KU opens up Big 12 Tournament play on Thursday

Following a short practice inside the T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday, Mitch Lightfoot, the 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Gilbert, Ariz., was asked what he likes about this Kansas team heading into the most important part of the season?

This season, Kansas enters the Big 12 Tournament as the No. 1 seed. Should the Jayhawks have a successful showing in Kansas City this week, they'll have positioned themselves to land a No. 1 seed in the upcoming NCAA Tournament.

“Two years ago, it got canceled,” he added. “Last year, we removed ourselves from the tournament after a couple of guys tested positive, which was the right thing to do. We're looking forward to doing this, because we haven't experienced what this is about. Of course, I haven't been anywhere else, but this has got to be as good as any conference tournament there is in America.”

“I think we've all, and I probably speak for both these guys (Mitch Lightfoot and Jalen Wilson) in that, we've all looked forward to each thing that's happened next all year long,” said Self. “A big thing that happened with us last week is our fans were able to be in the building without a mask, and it was amazing. The atmosphere, how much different it was even with that.

Self, while addressing the media on Wednesday afternoon, was asked about playing in front of a packed T-Mobile center for the first time since COVID-19 hit.

On Thursday afternoon, Kansas, the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament, will face the winner of Wednesday night's opening round matchup between Kansas State and West Virginia. During the regular season, Bill Self’s squads posted a combined record of 4-0 against the Mountaineers and Wildcats.

“I think I like the way our team found ways to win,” said Lightfoot. “If you look at each game throughout the year, there was a bunch of games where, hey, you might have been down. We were down 16 and one point in time at halftime in a game. Found a way to win that game. You got to find ways to win the games that are muddied-up games. We find a way to do that and I think that's something our team can pride ourselves on.”

One player that should be extra motivated for KU’s postseason run is Remy Martin, the 6-foot-0, 175-pound guard from Burbank, Calf. Martin transferred in from Arizona State and was tabbed the Preseason Big 12 Player of the Year, but simply didn’t have the type of season that most envisioned when he arrived from ASU.

Martin, who suffered a knee injury against Nevada on December 29, appeared in just 21 games this season for Kansas. Martin, it would appear, is the healthiest he’s been since returning to the court.

“I think his health is pretty good,” said Self. “I think that he's gotten past worrying about cutting sharp and playing on it at full speed. I'll be honest, in a perfect world it would be nice to get him some major minutes, but we also are trying to win the game. I hope they both can coexist.

“I do think he's shown flashes of being his old self, but he was out for quite a bit of time,” he added. “I don't know that up until the last couple of days, these guys can probably agree with me on this, that he actually looked like old Remy. If he plays like old Remy, then he'll get his minutes, but I'm not going to put him out there if he's not able to perform in a way that gives us the best chance to win.”

Kansas, like all teams, has reached the stage in the season where the next two losses it suffers will be it's last. A loss in Kansas City, Mo., will send Self’s squad back to Lawrence where they’ll wait for Selection Sunday.

A loss in the NCAA Tournament will officially put an end to KU’s season, whenever that takes place. The talk within this Kansas team has centered around how this team is just getting started. That’s the mindset heading into tournament play.

“I think we can say we're just getting started just due to all the games that like Mitchell was saying that are so close,” said Jalen Wilson. “If you look at all of our losses, they're so alike. One quick change and one quick fix can do this. I feel like us being able to tighten up so many different things, and know that out of all the games we lost, it's just a couple of things that we could do to win the game.

“I think once we figure out how to do all that, and especially with how these next two tournaments are, I mean, we're going to be pretty hard to beat I,” he added. “We're really locked in.”

Lightfoot, nothing surprisingly, agreed with his running mate.

“I completely agree with him,” said Lightfoot. “Like he said, with the exception of the Kentucky game, I think a majority of our losses were really close to being wins for us. We have to find ways to make those changes that do turn those into wins. But like he said, we're locked in. We're excited for, for this month for both these tournaments and we're ready.”