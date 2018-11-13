Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-13 15:36:37 -0600') }} football Edit

KU plane in the air, but not going south

Jeff Long is still in the middle of conducting the search for the next coach at KU
Jon Kirby • JayhawkSlant.com
There has been a lot of movement and chatter over the last hour about a flight plan showing the plane that belongs to the University of Kansas.

About an hour ago some flight tracker services showed the KU plane with a departure time of 3:30 p.m. headed to the Baton Rouge airport.

However, those flight plans have changed. The plane is currently headed to west and has a path of moving toward Colorado.

