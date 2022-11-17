Kansas will search for its seventh win in Saturday’s home finale with Texas. It’s a senior day matchup that’s sure to bring in some memories of last year’s road win over the Longhorns in Austin for the first time in program history.

Last year’s overtime win over UT breathed new life into the team, prompting two close contests to close out the 2021 regular season and spurned a 5-0 start to Kansas’ current campaign. The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) host Texas in search of its seventh win after falling to Texas Tech 43-28 in Lubbock last weekend.

Asked on Tuesday about last year's meeting with the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12), cornerback Cobee Bryant – who raced home the game-winning pick-six in Austin – said that experience is still fresh in his mind.

“It was like a movie to me,” Bryant said. “Everything came fast, everything started clicking fast around us and everything started coming quicker and faster.”

Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the Oklahoma road test, a 52-42 loss for KU, and returned for the Jayhawks 37-16 over No. 18 Oklahoma State in Week 9. Watching Texas navigate the conference race, Bryant said the KU defense is looking forward to Saturday.

Fighting alongside Byrant in the secondary is safety Kenny Logan Jr. Logan isn’t mentioned on the senior day list featuring 11 Jayhawks, holding an extra year of eligibility if he wishes to return to Kansas or play elsewhere. Logan recalled last year’s meeting with Texas and feels while the game was a fun moment, it sits behind them.

“We kind of brushed it off after that,” Logan said. “We had to keep our feet where we were at. We had to keep working. We’re not thinking about that game, just trying to keep our mind focused on the present and what’s going on right now.”