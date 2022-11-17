KU players looking ahead to Texas, reflect on last year's win
Kansas will search for its seventh win in Saturday’s home finale with Texas. It’s a senior day matchup that’s sure to bring in some memories of last year’s road win over the Longhorns in Austin for the first time in program history.
Last year’s overtime win over UT breathed new life into the team, prompting two close contests to close out the 2021 regular season and spurned a 5-0 start to Kansas’ current campaign. The Jayhawks (6-4, 3-4 Big 12) host Texas in search of its seventh win after falling to Texas Tech 43-28 in Lubbock last weekend.
Asked on Tuesday about last year's meeting with the Longhorns (6-4, 4-3 Big 12), cornerback Cobee Bryant – who raced home the game-winning pick-six in Austin – said that experience is still fresh in his mind.
“It was like a movie to me,” Bryant said. “Everything came fast, everything started clicking fast around us and everything started coming quicker and faster.”
Bryant suffered an ankle injury during the Oklahoma road test, a 52-42 loss for KU, and returned for the Jayhawks 37-16 over No. 18 Oklahoma State in Week 9. Watching Texas navigate the conference race, Bryant said the KU defense is looking forward to Saturday.
Fighting alongside Byrant in the secondary is safety Kenny Logan Jr. Logan isn’t mentioned on the senior day list featuring 11 Jayhawks, holding an extra year of eligibility if he wishes to return to Kansas or play elsewhere. Logan recalled last year’s meeting with Texas and feels while the game was a fun moment, it sits behind them.
“We kind of brushed it off after that,” Logan said. “We had to keep our feet where we were at. We had to keep working. We’re not thinking about that game, just trying to keep our mind focused on the present and what’s going on right now.”
Devin Neal ready for D-line challenge, cold weather
Devin Neal has taken on a heavier workload as Kansas’ go-to running back through the second half of the season. Losing fellow back Daniel Hishaw to a hip injury five weeks into the schedule, Neal’s become a key part of the Jayhawks’ offense, contributing back-to-back weeks of at least 190 yards on the ground vs. Oklahoma State and Texas Tech.
Asked about his output, Neal said it’s been the result of the support the KU O-line provides upfront
“It’s what we’ve been working on – staying in unison and creating a lot of movement up front. When (the OL) does that, it just really makes my job a lot easier. Everything that’s happened in the last two weeks is just a result of how hard those guys have worked throughout the week to prepare for the defense.”
Neal added that Saturday will usher in one of the best defensive lines they’ve faced all year when Texas comes to town.
“Those guys are physical, they’re athletic and they’re twitchy,” Neal said. “At the end of the day, it just comes down to how well we execute, too. You can’t get too much into personnel on the other side of the ball.”
Sam Burt looking forward to his final home game
Defensive lineman Sam Burt has played a big role in Kansas’ success this season. Choosing to redshirt last season following an injury, Burt returned to Lawrence for a sixth year to help raise the competitive nature of the program.
Posting 16 tackles on the season, including his first career sack against Iowa State, Burt’s been named a finalist for the 2022 William V. Campbell Trophy, a scholar-athlete award, and has played in 55 games for the Jayhawks – the most of any active Kansas player.
“I think a big reason I wanted to come back was because of these coaches,” Burt said. “Now, I feel good about knowing it’s my time because it’s like, ‘Yeah, I’ve left it better than I found it.’”
Holding a similar viewpoint to Logan, Burt knows Saturday’s game is the focus now and that last year’s upset victory is in the rearview.
“I think it was such a huge spark for us,” Burt said of last year’s win in Austin. “I think it was the first game where things started to click for all of us. It was a great team effort and that’s what springboarded us into this season. But, the past is the past and we’re looking forward to this one.”