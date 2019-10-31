“It's something we can't do,” said quarterback Carter Stanley. “It's something we've overcome both games (Texas and TTU), to come back and take the lead. Obviously only one of those we won, but we got to help ourselves out by getting a better start on offense, defense and special teams.”

The week before they trailed Texas 14-0 and found a way to come from behind and take a lead on the road. There have also been slow starts falling behind 10-0 at Boston College and a road game at TCU.

Last week against Texas Tech, the Jayhawks fell behind 17-0 before storming back and winning on a last second field goal.

The Kansas players admit getting a faster start would help their cause and it is something they hope to change in the remaining games.

Against Texas Tech the offense got hot scoring 23 points in the second half and the defense was able to hold the Red Raiders on three of the final possessions that led to the victory.

The slow starts are something the team is well-aware of and talked about.

“We definitely talked about it as a team, trying to see what was going on,” said offensive lineman Chris Hughes. “We talked about how we can handle it, how we can address it, ways to better it, and move forward.”

Since Brent Dearmon took over as the offensive coordinator the slow starts have been masked because the offense is averaging 43 points and 548 yards a game.

This week could present a bigger challenge for the Jayhawks if they fall behind. Kansas State leads the Big 12 in time of possession and their defense is only on the field for an average of 57 plays a game.

The Wildcats like to chew clock and their style of play would make a comeback more difficult.

“It's not very fun because it makes things a lot harder,” said Hakeem Adeniji on the slow starts. “That's one thing that we're going to emphasize this week and for the rest of the season, because it'll maximize our potential if we can go out there and make the first hit. And then really control the tempo for the rest of the game.”

The players have talked in-depth about their recent starts, but say there isn’t a clear answer why they have been slow.

Hughes joked it was slow until Dearmon lit a fire under them during the Texas Tech game. Whatever the answer is the players are hoping to change it because it would help not having to play catch-up.

“It would be nice to go up 14-0 to start the game for once,” Stanley said. “So, you know it’s definitely something we need to work on, and hopefully we can get it this week.”