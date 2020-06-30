JayhawkSlant - KU preparing for fall football, but the spring could be an option

KU preparing for fall football, but the spring could be an option
Since the Covid-19 pandemic started one of the big topics among college sports fans is the return of athletics.
That discussion has fired back up at full strength in recent days as more states are rolling back their opening plans and testing numbers come in. Kansas athletics director Jeff Long was a guest on Soren Petro’s show, The Program to talk about it.
Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner recently said there will be challenges and Long agrees with him.
“I think Commissioner Bowlsby's right,” Long said. “We're in for a lot of stops and starts. A step forward, two back and maybe three forward again. We think we know more and more about it each day, but there are also things we're learning about the virus and long-term complications.
“This is a serious virus and one that's unlike any that we've seen in our past and one that we have to be very cautious with as we move forward.”
With most colleges and universities, football funds a large portion of the sports programs. Long said on Petro’s show at Kansas it is close to an even split with basketball. The pandemic caused the NCAA tournament to be canceled and heading into the middle of the summer, there are still questions about football.
They are bracing for different scenarios when it comes to playing football and the possibility of moving the season.
“It’s basically 50 percent of our revenue so I think it is potentially devastating,” Long said. “But I think if it doesn't happen in the fall, we will move it to the spring, and we will play in some way, shape, or form. We'll be able to have fans in attendance. We'll have television at some level.”
If football makes the move to the spring, there are still questions. One of them is how to handle the TV contracts which produces big money to the schools.
“The spring gets complicated with television, simply because of all the sports that may be starting up at that time that you would have, both professional and college,” Long said. “The windows of opportunity to show games will be challenging if things are pushed to the spring.
“Again, I think it's fair to say we're preparing for the fall, but also we have to be intelligent and also, at the same time, be thinking about the what if's if we do miss a fall season.”
As the numbers have risen in some states, the topic of playing fall football will likely take several turns. One week it might look promising, and two weeks later it might not.
“I wouldn't use the term confident, but I would use the word optimistic,” Long said. “We're preparing for play this fall and our fall sports and particularly football. It's the economic piece that we need to have, but we're proceeding cautiously.
“We're preparing for it. We want our fans to be optimistic and prepare for it and so we're proceeding cautiously, is how I'll put it.”