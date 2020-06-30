JayhawkSlant - KU preparing for fall football, but the spring could be an option

Since the Covid-19 pandemic started one of the big topics among college sports fans is the return of athletics.

That discussion has fired back up at full strength in recent days as more states are rolling back their opening plans and testing numbers come in. Kansas athletics director Jeff Long was a guest on Soren Petro’s show, The Program to talk about it.

Bob Bowlsby, the Big 12 commissioner recently said there will be challenges and Long agrees with him.

“I think Commissioner Bowlsby's right,” Long said. “We're in for a lot of stops and starts. A step forward, two back and maybe three forward again. We think we know more and more about it each day, but there are also things we're learning about the virus and long-term complications.

“This is a serious virus and one that's unlike any that we've seen in our past and one that we have to be very cautious with as we move forward.”

With most colleges and universities, football funds a large portion of the sports programs. Long said on Petro’s show at Kansas it is close to an even split with basketball. The pandemic caused the NCAA tournament to be canceled and heading into the middle of the summer, there are still questions about football.