JayhawkSlant - KU racking up 2022 offers, updates on Ezeogu, Simmons

KU racking up 2022 offers, updates on Ezeogu, Simmons
The Jayhawks only have a couple spots that are available for the 2021 class. They wrapped up much of the class before October, but they are always working ahead.
Between the Kansas coaches and inside recruiting staff, they have worked to hand out 271 offers in the 2022 class. Looking even further ahead they’ve offered 61 players in the 2023 class.
Kansas director of player personnel Dave Shumate said they work on recruiting every day. Some of that includes daily film breakdown with Les Miles.
“Starting back in March, we were watching 10 prospects a day just with Coach Miles,” Shumate said. “It trickles down to all our staff, we do not take any days off in recruiting. As Coach Miles says everybody in the building recruits.”
Kansas one of first to offer local prospect
Thank you for the tour around campus!! @hctourtillott @_meganmueller pic.twitter.com/LfcCuUtCX7— Ikenna Ezeogu (@IkennaEzeogu) November 1, 2020
One of the most recent 2022 offers went out to Ikenna Ezeogu, a defensive end from Blue Springs. Ezeogu, who also plays basketball is 6-foot-6, 225 pounds.
He would be a good fit in the Jayhawks 3-4 scheme and is building an early relationship with Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe.
“I've only talked to coach Diribe really and he really cool and we have that Nigerian connection,” Ezeogu said.
Ezeogu holds two offers from Kansas and Iowa State. On Monday he did a virtual visit with Kansas where he got to see the facilities and a closer look at the program.
“What stood out to me was where the work out place was and how it looked,” he said. I like how they have doctors ready for you 24-7.”
There will likely be more offers come in for the athletic defensive end who is just starting his recruiting.
“I’m looking for a good school with good coaches, good teammates,” he said. “And a good town where the fans are welcoming.”
Dearmon already looking ahead to 2023 class for quarterbacks
Brent Dearmon already has a quarterback committed in the 2022 class with Austin Myers from Arkansas. The Jayhawks offensive coordinator is looking back in the Natural State for another quarterback.
Dearmon recently offered Cedric Simmons, a 2023 quarterback prospect.
“It's a big accomplishment for me,” Simmons said. “It's been one of my dreams since a little kid to go to a division one college. It's just a big accomplishment because my dreams are coming true.”
Simmons is a dual-threat quarterback, who can also beat teams through the air.
“My legs are a strength, they're a big part of my game,” he said. “This past summer I have really been working on my arm and I think I've proven up to a lot of people that I can throw the ball.”
Dearmon evaluated Simmons film and decided he wasn’t going to wait any longer. The Jayhawks were the first to offer, and recent interest came from Arkansas, Georgia, and Oklahoma.
“Coach Dearmon talked about the offense and how I'd fit perfectly,” Simmons said. “He thinks I would be a good fit for their program and university. He said that he took a couple of looks at my film and it was a no brainer.”