JayhawkSlant - KU racking up 2022 offers, updates on Ezeogu, Simmons

The Jayhawks only have a couple spots that are available for the 2021 class. They wrapped up much of the class before October, but they are always working ahead. Between the Kansas coaches and inside recruiting staff, they have worked to hand out 271 offers in the 2022 class. Looking even further ahead they’ve offered 61 players in the 2023 class. Kansas director of player personnel Dave Shumate said they work on recruiting every day. Some of that includes daily film breakdown with Les Miles. “Starting back in March, we were watching 10 prospects a day just with Coach Miles,” Shumate said. “It trickles down to all our staff, we do not take any days off in recruiting. As Coach Miles says everybody in the building recruits.”

Kansas one of first to offer local prospect

One of the most recent 2022 offers went out to Ikenna Ezeogu, a defensive end from Blue Springs. Ezeogu, who also plays basketball is 6-foot-6, 225 pounds. He would be a good fit in the Jayhawks 3-4 scheme and is building an early relationship with Kansas outside linebackers coach Chidera Uzo-Diribe. “I've only talked to coach Diribe really and he really cool and we have that Nigerian connection,” Ezeogu said. Ezeogu holds two offers from Kansas and Iowa State. On Monday he did a virtual visit with Kansas where he got to see the facilities and a closer look at the program. “What stood out to me was where the work out place was and how it looked,” he said. I like how they have doctors ready for you 24-7.” There will likely be more offers come in for the athletic defensive end who is just starting his recruiting. “I’m looking for a good school with good coaches, good teammates,” he said. “And a good town where the fans are welcoming.”

Dearmon already looking ahead to 2023 class for quarterbacks

Kansas was he first to offer 2023 quarterback Cedric Simmons