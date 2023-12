Behind four double-digit scorers, Kevin McCullar, Jr. (21), Hunter Dickinson (17), KJ Adams, Jr. (14), and Dajuan Harris, Jr. (12), No. 2 Kansas rallied to defeat Indiana, 75-71 in Bloomington, Ind., on Saturday.

For some key takeaways from today’s game, which saw Kansas improve 10-1 on the season, click here.