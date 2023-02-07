It didn’t take long to find where the Jayhawks rank in terms of returning production when ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his rankings.

Connelly also does the SP+ rankings, which will be released next week.

Kansas was the only Big 12 team to rank in the top 10 in returning production. The next Big 12 team was Texas who returns 74 percent of the production. The Jayhawks rank number one in his rankings for offensive production returning.

This season four new teams BYU, Central Florida, Houston, and Cincinnati will join the Big 12. Here is where Connelly ranks the Big 12 with returning production heading into the 2023 season.

In the non-conference schedule KU will play Illinois and Nevada, who rank 71st and 108th. Illinois returns 63 percent of their production and Nevada bring back 53 percent from a 2-10 team.