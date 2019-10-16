KU receivers talk about change with offense
Andrew Parchment, who leads the team in receiving, said the offense should look the same but "there is a new cook in the kitchen."
Parchment said Brent Dearmon brings a new edge and there is little down time in practice because they have picked up the pace.
Robinson said his legs feel the changes
One thing Dearmon has done is change the pace at practice. Everything is moving faster and Stephon Robinson said his legs can feel the difference.
Robinson likes the RPO game because that's he played in high school and junior college. Robinson talks about what he has seen since Dearmon took over.