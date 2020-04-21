KU's 2020-21 roster complete
Wondering what KU's roster will look like during the 2020-21 season? JayhawkSlant.com is here to provide you with a breakdown of what Bill Self's roster will look like next season.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news