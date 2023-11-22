On Tuesday night, No. 1 Kansas (5-1) was handed its first loss of the season by No. 4 Marquette (5-0), 73-59. Kevin McCullar, Jr. (24) and Hunter Dickinson (13) led the way for Bill Self’s squad offensively, but after trailing by 10 points, 38-28 at the half, Kansas never made a serious run at the Golden Eagles in the second half.

Against Marquette, Kansas shot 40.7 percent (22-of-54) from the field, 35.3 percent (6-of-17) from behind the arc, and 56.3 percent (9-of-16) from the free-throw line. Aside from losing the battle on the glass, 36-34, the Jayhawks also committed 18 turnovers.

In the second half of Tuesday night's Maui Invitational showdown against Marquette, Kansas pulled to within nine points of the Golden Eagles in the second half, but would get no closer. Missed layups, missed free-throws, unforced turnovers, playing sped up, and having little offensive production, outside of McCullar, Jr., and Dickinson prevented Kansas from rallying in the second half.

Marquette, particularly in the second half, controlled the game on both ends of the court. The Golden Eagles, at times, scored with ease and just looked to be a few steps ahead of the Jayhawks.

On Wednesday afternoon, the task would get no easier for Kansas. Having played the late game on Tuesday night, the Jayhawks had little time to prepare for Rick Barnes and No. 7 Tennessee. Any questions about how the Jayhawks might respond were quickly answered.

Kansas, after trailing by seven points with 8:00 left in the first half, found itself tied with Tennessee, 35-35 at the half. After trading baskets for the first 10 minutes of the second half, Self’s squad took the lead for good on a Hunter Dickinson hook shot in the paint.

On the next trip down the court, McCullar, Jr., converted a layup, which increased KU’s lead over Tennessee to four points, 55-51 with 10:33 left in the game. In the final 10 minutes of the game, the Volunteers would get no closer than four points, and eventually trailed by 11 points with 2:17 left in the game.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas bounced back to win what might be one of the biggest games of the season, 69-60. McCullar, Jr., who scored 14 points and pulled down six rebounds, was asked about the challenges of facing Tennessee on such short rest late on Wednesday afternoon.

“Yeah, we knew it was an early start,” said McCullar, Jr., after the game. “We had to create our own energy out there. The fans traveled well for us, but really it was just on us to get back in the gym, bounce back after a short turnaround.

“I was proud of the younger guys stepping up and making huge plays down the stretch, and us older guys just tried to create some energy,” he added.

In moving to 5-1 on the season, Kansas, offensively, was led by Hunter Dickinson (17), McCullar, Jr. (14), and KJ Adams, Jr. (13). However, the biggest difference of the game might have been the play of KU’s bench.

Jamari McDowell (7), Johnny Furphy (5), Nicolas Timberlake (2), and Parker Braun (2) combined to score 16 points off the bench in the victory over Tennessee. McDowell, in 27 minutes of action, hit 2-of-7 field goals, 2-of-6 shots from behind the arc, and was 1-of-2 from the free-throw line. He also pulled down four rebounds, dished out one assist, and was credited with one steal.

“Yeah, no, that's what won us the game right there,” said Dickinson when asked about KU’s bench play against Tennessee. “We needed that uplift from guys, especially Jamari. I think he was the difference-maker and the X factor out there. He guarded, he hit a big three, hit some big free throws, but especially on that defensive end, I think he was the X factor out there today.”

Kansas, on Wednesday afternoon, looked like a completely different team against Tennessee. The Jayhawks shot 27-of-52 (51.9%) from the field, 4-of-12 (33.3%) from behind the arc, and 11-of-22 (50.0%) from the free-throw line.

The Jayhawks struggled to take care of the ball for the second straight game, finished with 15 turnovers, but won the battle on the glass, 45-35. Additionally, Kansas limited Tennessee to just 31.0 percent (22-of-71) shooting from the field and 27.3 percent (9-of-33) shooting from behind the arc.

Still, after the game, Self couldn’t stop raving about the play of his bench.

“There's no question the bench was -- players 5 through 9 were much better today, led kind of by Johnny and Parker, and Jamari, obviously,” said Self. “But I thought they did great.

“Granted, now we're going to have to continue to develop some guys and that kind of stuff, but for Jamari to play 27 minutes in a big game, playing the 7th ranked team in the country, was pretty special,” he added.