KU's Big 12 run comes to an end, NCAA tournament up next

It looked like Kansas was in the makings of a second-straight comeback in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks, trailing 5-1 in the fifth, had gotten to TCU’s bullpen early and had runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. Kansas proceeded to not get a run in, with Louis Rodriguez getting out of the jam with a strikeout, infield pop-up, and a hard-hit ball that found the glove of center fielder Chase Brunson.

“We didn’t move the ball there,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “I kind of thought that’s where it kind of felt like the tide was turning for us… We didn’t come through there and that’s one that we pride ourselves on.”

The failed rally was a stark difference to the Jayhawks’ 7-6 win the night prior, where they managed a four-run seventh to erase a four-run deficit. Kansas’ comeback efforts were held at bay Friday night by the Horned Frogs, as the Jayhawks ended up losing in mercy rule fashion in eight innings, 11-1, in the Big 12 Semifinal.

“I think our best baseball’s for sure in front of us,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve played really well for a really long time, and the number of times we’ve stubbed our toe, you can count them, which is hard to say. We’re one of a few teams in the country that has won as consistently as this.”

The one run was Kansas’ lowest scoring output since it lost 14-1 to TCU to open its series during the regular season. The Horned Frogs swept the Jayhawks in Fort Worth and outscored them 36-7 this season.

In similar script to the quarterfinal against Oklahoma State, Kansas took an early lead in the first. The Jayhawks used a dilligent approach to force Mason Brassfield to throw 33 pitches in the game’s first frame. Derek Cerda singled after a seven-pitch at bat, Brady Counsell worked an 11-pitch at-bat where he struck out but Cerda advanced to second, before Dariel Osoria brought Cerda in with an RBI single after an eight-pitch at bat.

However, TCU quickly struck back against Cooper Moore. The Horned Frogs tagged Moore for four runs on four hits, getting RBI hits from Chase Brunson, Anthony Silva and Jack Bell.