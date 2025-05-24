KU's Big 12 run comes to an end, NCAA tournament up next

It looked like Kansas was in the makings of a second-straight comeback in the Big 12 Tournament. The Jayhawks, trailing 5-1 in the fifth, had gotten to TCU’s bullpen early and had runners on 2nd and 3rd with nobody out. Kansas proceeded to not get a run in, with Louis Rodriguez getting out of the jam with a strikeout, infield pop-up, and a hard-hit ball that found the glove of center fielder Chase Brunson.
“We didn’t move the ball there,” head coach Dan Fitzgerald said postgame. “I kind of thought that’s where it kind of felt like the tide was turning for us… We didn’t come through there and that’s one that we pride ourselves on.”
The failed rally was a stark difference to the Jayhawks’ 7-6 win the night prior, where they managed a four-run seventh to erase a four-run deficit. Kansas’ comeback efforts were held at bay Friday night by the Horned Frogs, as the Jayhawks ended up losing in mercy rule fashion in eight innings, 11-1, in the Big 12 Semifinal.
“I think our best baseball’s for sure in front of us,” Fitzgerald said. “We’ve played really well for a really long time, and the number of times we’ve stubbed our toe, you can count them, which is hard to say. We’re one of a few teams in the country that has won as consistently as this.”
The one run was Kansas’ lowest scoring output since it lost 14-1 to TCU to open its series during the regular season. The Horned Frogs swept the Jayhawks in Fort Worth and outscored them 36-7 this season.
In similar script to the quarterfinal against Oklahoma State, Kansas took an early lead in the first. The Jayhawks used a dilligent approach to force Mason Brassfield to throw 33 pitches in the game’s first frame. Derek Cerda singled after a seven-pitch at bat, Brady Counsell worked an 11-pitch at-bat where he struck out but Cerda advanced to second, before Dariel Osoria brought Cerda in with an RBI single after an eight-pitch at bat.
However, TCU quickly struck back against Cooper Moore. The Horned Frogs tagged Moore for four runs on four hits, getting RBI hits from Chase Brunson, Anthony Silva and Jack Bell.
TCU rolled along with a 4-1 lead into the fourth inning, where Kansas first started to threaten a comeback. Brassfield walked the first two batters of the inning, prompting Kirk Saarloos to go to his bullpen early. Rodriguez entered and got out of his first jam of the evening, inducing a 6-4-3 double play off the bat of Michael Brooks and getting Sawyer Smith to roll over to end the inning.
The Horned Frogs extended their lead to 5-1 after Big 12 Freshman of the Year Sawyer Strosnider put the wheels in motion. Strosnider led off the inning with a single, stole second, and advanced to third on a wild pitch. Cole Cramer brought him in with a sacrifice fly, which was originally appealed that Strosnider left early but overturned following review.
Kansas had its best chance to get back into the game in the fifth after Tommy Barth singled and Chase Diggins doubled to put two runners in scoring position. However, Rodriguez once again got himself out of the jam, as Brady Counsell lined out to center with the bases loaded and two out.
The Jayhawks failure to score seemed to deflate the sails of the offense. Moore put up a zero in the sixth that Rodriguez followed by striking out the side in order.
The game scenario remained the same, with Kansas facing a four-run deficit in the seventh. However, Kansas failed to kickstart its offense with any momentum, going down in order in the seventh.
TCU put the nail in the coffin in the eighth. The first four batters of the inning reached for the Horned Frogs, scoring runs on a wild pitch and Isaac Cadena RBI single. Bell then continued to blow open the game, hitting a triple down the right-field line to make the score 10-1. Cramer put the Horned Frogs in mercy rule territory, singling home Bell to make it 11-1.
The Jayhawks did not score in the eighth to be mercied for the first time all season.
Kansas will await its fate on Selection Monday, where the Jayhawks will secure their first NCAA Tournament bid since 2014. They are likely to get a two-seed and will know where they are headed after the 11 a.m. central show on ESPN2.
“We’ve built great chemistry all year, and we all believe in each other and we all believe that we can go all the way,” Michael Brooks said.