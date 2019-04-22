The news couldn’t have been any bigger, literally, for Bill Self and his staff. On Monday afternoon, it was announced that Udoka Azubuike, the 7-foot-0, 270-pound center from Delta, Nigeria, will return for his senior year at Kansas.

It was a decision that, one year ago, nobody, if any at all, expected to be made. Azubuike, heading into his junior year, was going to have the type of season that would allow him the opportunity to leave for the NBA and, in doing so, begin his pro-career.

However, a season-ending wrist injury prevented Azubuike from making the jump to the NBA.

"We're all very excited about Udoka making the decision not to enter the (NBA) draft," Self said. "Unfortunately for him, injury is the reason as he still cannot participate what would be the NBA combine or workouts for the NBA teams. We really anticipated that this would be the year he would enter the draft but that was also based on him having an injury-free year."

This past season, Azubuike, in just nine games, averaged 13.4 points and 6.8 rebounds per contest. A candidate for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar center of the Year award before the season started, Kansas was undefeated with Azubuike in the lineup and beat the likes of Michigan State and Tennessee early on in the season.

After missing a majority of his freshmen year with the exact same injury he suffered this past season, only on the other wrist, Azubuike, as a sophomore, led NCAA Division-I in field goals percentage at 77.0 percent, which ranks second best for a season in NCAA history and set the Kansas and Big 12 single-season records.

During that same season, Azubuike averaged 13.0 points and seven rebounds per game. He also earned All-Big 12 Third Team honors.

With one final run left, Azubuike knows that this season at Kansas, his last, must be his very best.

"Udoka knows that he still has some unfinished work left in college and at the University of Kansas and he has let us know that he is very excited about the potential for next year's team and the role in which he would have," Self said. "I am sad he got hurt but happy for our program because if things fall the way that we think they could potentially fall; this is a big piece to anchor what could be a real fun year next season."

While the return of Azubuike is an absolutely huge piece of next years puzzle, many questions still remain unanswered when looking to the 2019-20 season.

Gone from the 2018-19 team are Dedric Lawson, Charlie Moore, Quentin Grimes, Devon Dotson (likely to return), K.J. Lawson, Silvio De Sousa (will return if KU wins appeal), and Lagerald Vick.

Currently, two prospects from the 2019 class, Christian Braun and Issac McBride have signed with Kansas, but Self and his staff still have several spots to full. At this point, KU’s biggest remaining targets are Precious Achiuwa, Tristan Enaruna, and T.J. Holyfield.

Achiuwa, a five-star prospect, has already visited Kansas, while Holyfield is currently visiting Kansas and Enaruna is scheduled to visit Kansas at the end of the month.

Still, make no mistake about it, two of KU’s most important recruiting targets are Udoka Azubuike and Devon Dotson. There’s absolutely no doubt that Kansas received some big news earlier today.

Azubuike is, without question, one of the most imposing big men in college basketball. Very few, if any at all, can handle his size and strength in the low post. Truthfully, he’s a match-up nightmare in the post and demands so much attention from opposing defenses.

Should Dotson return and if De Sousa wins his appeal, Kansas is going to be a legitimate Final Four contender next season. There’s no doubt that Self and his staff will add a few pieces to the puzzle, which will only strengthen KU’s roster heading into the 2019-20 season.

For self and his staff, a major recruiting battle was won today. Azubuike, for his career, has averaged 11.5 points and 6.4 rebounds per game. His 74.4 career field goal percentage would crush the KU record of 62.0 percent by Mark Randall who played at KU from 1987, 1989-91. Azubuike is 288-for-387 from the field with the minimum for the career field goal percentage record being 500 attempts. Additionally, Azubuike has 92 blocked shots and is 11 blocks from cracking the KU career top 20 list.