No. 4/5 Kansas (5-1) is headed back to the finals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational. After winning the event in 2015, Bill Self and the Jayhawks advanced to the championship game by defeating BYU, 71-56 on Tuesday night.

“Well that was a hard team to guard,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “And early in the game they had us on our heels the first 10 minutes. I really, I told our guys after about the 10-minute mark I don't know if I can remember us locking in and being any better defensively until about the probably 8-minute mark of the second half. That was good, because we didn't make shots and we weren't great offensively, but we still were able to kind of stretch the lead.

“So it was a hard game and, of course, it sets up a harder game tomorrow. But that was, from a coaching standpoint, that was fun for me to watch from a defensive standpoint."



Kansas big man David McCormack scored a game-high 16 points and pulled down five rebounds in 20 minutes of action. For the game, McCormack was 7-of-9 from the field and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.

Sophomore guard Ochai Agbaji continued his impressive play with 14 points, five rebounds and three assists in 21 minutes of action. Offensively, Agbaji connected on 6-of-9 field goals and was 2-of-2 from behind the arc.

Senior guard Devon Dotson, in playing 37 minutes, tallied 13 points, two rebounds, eight assists, and two turnovers. Against BYU, Dotson shot 5-of-16 from the field and was 3-of-3 from the free-throw line.

KU’s last double-digit scorer, Udoka Azubuike, finished with 11 points and 10 rebounds in 26 minutes of action. In all, Azubuike was 5-of-6 from the field and 1-of-5 from the free-throw line.

In all, McCormack (16), Agbaji (14), Dotson (13), Azubuike (11), Marcus Garrett (7), Isaiah Moss (5), Tristan Enaruna (3), and Christian Braun (2) scored for Kansas.

While it wasn’t always pretty, Kansas, for the game, connected on 29-of-61 (47.5%) of its field goals, 4-of-18 (22.2%) of its shots from behind the arc, and 9-of-15 (60.0%) of its free-throws. The Jayhawks won the battle on the glass, 35-32, committed just 12 turnovers, scored 17 points off 20 BYU turnovers, dominated the points in the paint, 42-18, and tallied nine steals.

There’s no doubt that Kansas, in advancing to the finals of the Maui Jim Maui Invitational, did so by frustrating BYU on the defensive end of the court. The Cougars shot 22-of-54 (40.7%) from the field, just 9-of-33 (27.3%) from behind the arc and 3-of-4 (75.0%) from the free-throw line.

Jake Toolson, who averaged a team-high 16.7 points per game for BYU, was limited to just seven points on 3-of-9 shooting from the field, including 1-of-5 from behind the arc.

Alex Barcello, who averages 10.8 points per game, finished with just five points 2-of-5 shooting from the field and 1-of-5 from behind the arc.

“Well I think that we're pretty athletic on the perimeter and we wanted to play to our athletic ability,” said Self. “And we thought it was really important against them to pressure the ball, and then maybe not deny as much just because they back cut so much. But I think we got beat on one back cut. That was in the second half, that I can remember.

“So, I thought the guys did a good job of in a short amount of time of kind of knowing what their end game was offensively. But they run a lot of great stuff. Mark's terrific. And getting ball and body movement. But I did, I thought our switches were better and I thought our ball screen defense was much better.”

After leading by just two points at intermission, Kansas flexed its muscles in the second half and, in doing so, slammed the door on any hopes BYU had of playing for the Maui Jim Maui Invitational late on Wednesday afternoon.

BYU, with 17:57 left in the second half, found itself down by two points, but would get no closer. Marcus Garrett, with 15:51 left on the clock, drilled a three and increased KUs lead over BYU to seven points, 38-31.

A three from Ochai Agbaji with 14:04 remaining in the game pushed KU’s lead over BYU to 11, 42-31 and, a handful of minutes later, the lead blossomed to 17, 52-35, following a score in the paint by Udoka Azubuike.

BYU, on a number of occasions, cut the deficit to 15 points, but would get no closer in the second half.

Self, shortly after making his way to the interview room, was asked over the first two days, what are one or two things he's learned about his team that he didn't have before Kansas came on this trip?

“I thought today was one of those games that reminded me of a Big-10 game in that it was a grind it out, bad, no offensive flow, really for both teams, and you just trying to steal some extra possessions and don't give up any easy baskets,” he said. “And a ton of Big-10 games when I was in the league, and I assume it's similar, were like that. The game was played fast enough that you could think both teams could score 80 or 90 to start. And then you look at the score at halftime and it's 29-27.

“So, it's one of those games where you don't play great and you look up and you're still ahead. And that was, obviously, very positive for us and that's how you win games consistently is defend and rebound and take care of the ball.”

Kansas advanced to the Maui Invitational Championship game where it will meet the Dayton Flyers on Wednesday, Nov. 27 at 4 p.m. (CT) on ESPN.