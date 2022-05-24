KU's roster closer to being complete?
Christian Braun, Jalen Wilson, and Kevin McCullar, Jr., have important decisions to make before the June 1 deadline to remove your name from the NBA Draft arrives. How might things play out as the deadline approaches?
For a closer look, come inside.
