Saturday nights matchup between Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest region and Auburn, the No. 5 seed, was over long before the final buzzer sounded. The Tigers defeated the Jayhawks, 89-75 and put an end to KU’s hopes of returning home for next weeks Sweet 16, which will take place at the Sprint Center.

Kansas forward Dedric Lawson scored 25 points and pulled down 10 rebounds, while Quentin Grimes added 15 points, Devon Dotson tallied 13 points and big man David McCormack chipped in 11 points and six rebounds, that’s where the good news ended for the Jayhawks.

KU’s run through March ended exactly where it started; In Salt Lake City.

As a team, Kansas simply had no answer for Auburn from behind the arc. The Tigers connected on 13-of-30 three-pointers and absolutely stunned the Jayhawks from behind the arc in the first half.

By the time halftime finally arrived, Kansas was down 51-25. While the Jayhawks outscored the Tigers, 50-38 in the second half, the outcome, without any question at all, had already been decided.

Auburn was led by dynamic guard Bryce Brown, who tallied 25 points on 9-of-13 shooting from the field, including 7-of-11 from behind the arc. Jared Harper chipped in 18 points on 6-of-14 shooting from the field and 2-of-7 shooting from behind the arc.

Forward Chuma Okeke added 12 points and Anfernee McLemore tallied 11 points for the game. In all, Okeke and McLemore were 4-of-9 from behind the arc. On a night when Kansas would have likely needed to play its best game of the year, the Jayhawks were simply dominated by the Tigers.

Kansas finished the year with an overall record of 26-10.