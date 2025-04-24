KU safeties Taylor Davis, Lyrik Rawls bonded on visit

“I didn’t know anybody at all when I came here,” Rawls said. “I met Taylor Davis at my meeting and like he was telling me how it would be a good move for me to come here.”

They are both from Texas and separated by a three-hour drive. When Rawls took his official visit to Kansas after he entered the portal, he built a friendship with Davis.

Two leading candidates who have a shot at being atop the depth chart are Taylor Davis and Lyrik Rawls. Davis played over 300 snaps for the Jayhawks last season and Rawls is a transfer from Oklahoma State.

The Jayhawks will have a new group of starting safeties when the season kicks off in August. Marvin Grant and OJ Burroughs graduated but other players are coming off a good spring.

Since the two grew up close together it was a natural fit for Davis to be Rawls’ host on the official visit.

“I was actually Lyrik’s host, so I met him before anybody did,” Davis said. “Me and Lyrik are really close and him being from a little bit up north Texas, we kind of got the same values, share the same background, so it was pretty cool.”

Davis said he “picked Rawls brain” about playing in the secondary since they have Big 12 experience. He said he saw his leadership qualities early in spring football.

“He’s a leader, just like a natural born leader,” Davis said of Rawls. “People naturally gravitate towards him.”

Last year Davis learned from players like Burroughs and Grant. Now, he will look to be more of a leader with four new starters coming in the secondary.

He got important snaps last season. It was his first year getting game experience on defense and that will help him moving forward.

“It gave me a lot of confidence coming into this next year,” Davis said. “It gave me a sense of direction of where I was and where I needed to be. It also made me choose what I needed to do in my leadership standpoint as well and develop.”

Rawls is in the same position. He was Oklahoma State’s top rated safety last season and earned valuable snaps in the Cowboys defense.

“I feel like it's been a big factor for me,” Rawls said. “I feel like I know a lot of football right now, so all I got to do is just see the playbook and I'll be ready to roll. I feel like I’m a boundary safety getting me in the run fits because that's my strength.”