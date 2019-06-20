The summer time rarely brought a lot of recruiting visits in the past until the NCAA changed the rules. The recent rule change started triggering more official visits in the summer and we are seeing a record number in 2019.

The Kansas staff is taking advantage of the summer visits and will bring in a list that will reach into the double-digits.

They are already off to a fast start in recruiting securing 10 commitments heading into the weekend. That's the fastest start any staff has had at Kansas since I started covering the recruiting in 1998.

That list could grow more by the beginning of next week.

There will also be unofficial visitors on campus that will get a lot of attention from the staff. Overall it will be a loaded list of names that usually looks more like more like a December weekend than June.

We will also be dropping updated information as we get it on the football message board.