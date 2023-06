There won't be much time rest on the final open recruiting day of the summer period for the Kansas staff.

As soon as the group of official visitors leave campus late this morning they will turn their focus to the 2025 class.

A group expected to be in the double-digits will be in Lawrence this afternoon for a BBQ featuring several recruits who have an early offer from KU.

Here is an updated list of recruits who will be on campus.

2025 BBQ List: To see the latest list click here