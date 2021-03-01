JayhawkSlant - KU target Cory Hendrix set to announce deicision

Cory Hendrix has his decision date on the calendar. This Sunday, he will announce where he plans to attend college.

Hendrix, an offensive tackle from College State, Tex., has a big list of schools recruiting him, but he said he got a different feel about one school.

“It was that kind of stomach feeling,” Hendrix said. “When I started building the relationship with the staff and everything, I had that feeling in my stomach and, I was like, ‘wow, I can see myself going here, and this is where I'm going to have a future at.’”

Hendrix wasn’t giving any hints what school that was giving him that different feeling. He holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Michigan State, Utah and several other schools. He was also receiving interest from schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M to name a few.

He has done his homework and research on all of the schools involved. He also talked through different aspects of his recruiting with his parents and high school coaches.

“I talked with my parents and I sat down with my coaches before,” he said. “I just weighed up all my options right now, and told them my standpoint of it. They definitely agree with the decision that I'm making, and they know that the decision I'm making is the best for me. They're excited for the future.

“My parents have stood behind me and supported me no matter what decision I make. They know that I've got a good head on my shoulders, and they know that I'll make the best decision. They're just supportive of whatever I want to do.”