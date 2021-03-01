JayhawkSlant - KU target Cory Hendrix set to announce deicision

KU target Cory Hendrix set to announce deicision
Cory Hendrix has his decision date on the calendar. This Sunday, he will announce where he plans to attend college.
Hendrix, an offensive tackle from College State, Tex., has a big list of schools recruiting him, but he said he got a different feel about one school.
“It was that kind of stomach feeling,” Hendrix said. “When I started building the relationship with the staff and everything, I had that feeling in my stomach and, I was like, ‘wow, I can see myself going here, and this is where I'm going to have a future at.’”
Hendrix wasn’t giving any hints what school that was giving him that different feeling. He holds offers from Arizona State, Kansas, Baylor, Houston, Iowa State, Michigan State, Utah and several other schools. He was also receiving interest from schools like Oklahoma and Texas A&M to name a few.
He has done his homework and research on all of the schools involved. He also talked through different aspects of his recruiting with his parents and high school coaches.
“I talked with my parents and I sat down with my coaches before,” he said. “I just weighed up all my options right now, and told them my standpoint of it. They definitely agree with the decision that I'm making, and they know that the decision I'm making is the best for me. They're excited for the future.
“My parents have stood behind me and supported me no matter what decision I make. They know that I've got a good head on my shoulders, and they know that I'll make the best decision. They're just supportive of whatever I want to do.”
Hendrix knows what he is looking for in a school. He wants to have a good relationship with his coaches and the Engineering school is important. Those are just two items on his checklist.
“Number one I’m looking for a great coaching staff,” he said. “A coaching staff that can win games and produce players for the NFL. A great education is up there. I want to be an engineer, so I'm making sure a school has a great engineering program.
“The school aspect of it is important to get a good education as well. I want to have a connection before I go to a school. Some schools offer just because another school offered, but then there's other schools that are trying to build that connection. They are trying to get you to come to their school because they see your potential, and they can see where you could take that program.”
Kansas is one school in the running. Hendrix has a good relationship with new offensive line coach Lee Grimes.
Grimes coached at Texas A&M before taking a job at Charlotte and landed in Lawrence this year. When Grimes was at Texas A&M, he coached Hendrix in camp. The two have stayed in touch ever since that time.
Hendrix will make his college intentions known on Sunday in the early afternoon.