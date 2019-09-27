This is something that hasn't been talked about much. TCU quarterback Michael Collins will be ready to go for TCU, for the first time this season.

After an injury in fall camp sidelined him, Collins has been cleared.

Last year against Kansas, Collins was 23-of-33 for 350 yards and also ran for 40 yards. Will Gary Patterson stick with his freshman quarterback and for how long? Or will Patterson start Collins? Could Collins make another appearance against the Jayhawks?

We have the latest in our keys to watch for Saturday's game.