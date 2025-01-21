KU volleyball coach Matt Ulmer introduced at press conference

New Kansas volleyball coach Matt Ulmer was introduced today. Ulmer coached at Oregon before taking the KU job last week.
Watch what Ulmer had to say at his press conference.
Kansas navigated its first game without KJ Adams, beating Kansas State 84-74 in Allen Fieldhouse.
JayhawkSlant.com is sitting courtside for today's Big 12 showdown between No. 9/10 Kansas and Kansas State.
JayhawkSlant.com caught up with Kamden Tatkenhorst from EMAWOnline.com to get his thoughts on today's game.
Bill Self spoke with the media Friday, discussing KJ Adams' injury, previewing Kansas State, and more.
On Friday afternoon, Bill Self provided the very latest on KJ Adams and more during his weekly press conference.
