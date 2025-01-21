Published Jan 21, 2025
KU volleyball coach Matt Ulmer introduced at press conference
circle avatar
Jon Kirby  •  JayhawkSlant
Publisher- Football Editor
Twitter
@jayhawkslant

New Kansas volleyball coach Matt Ulmer was introduced today. Ulmer coached at Oregon before taking the KU job last week.

Watch what Ulmer had to say at his press conference.

info icon
Embed content not availableManage privacy settings