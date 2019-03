Kansas, the No. 4 seed in the Midwest Region, will face Northeastern, the No. 13 seed, on Thursday afternoon. The Jayhawks and Huskies are set to tip off at 3:00 P.M. central time, with the winner facing either No. 5 seed Auburn or No. 12 seed New Mexico State on Saturday.

