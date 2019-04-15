Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2019-04-15 14:09:35 -0500') }} basketball Edit

KU will get last crack at four-star SF Tristan Enaruna

W2urohsgprbuvltxgeem
Wasatch Academy Basketball
Shay Wildeboor • JayhawkSlant.com
@JayhawkSlant
Editor

The end is nearing for Tristan Enaruna, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Down to Miami, Creighton, and Kansas, Enaruna, a four-star prospect, has ...

premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Members-only message boards
  • Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}