KU will get last crack at four-star SF Tristan Enaruna
The end is nearing for Tristan Enaruna, the 6-foot-7, 205-pound small forward from Wasatch Academy in Mount Pleasant, Utah. Down to Miami, Creighton, and Kansas, Enaruna, a four-star prospect, has ...
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Members-only message boards
- Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news