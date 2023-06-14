KU will get visits from Florida recruits Xavier Porter, Elias Williams
This week the Jayhawks will get visits from two defensive linemen from Florida.
Xavier Porter from Tampa Catholic and Elias Williams from Hudson will be on campus. Williams will start his visit today and Porter will arrive on Thursday.
Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is handling a lot of the recruiting for both players.
Porter is coming off official visits to Louisville and Penn State. His most recent visit was Penn State that he called “a very fun visit.”
As of now, Kansas could get the last official visit. Porter said he does not have any official visits lined up after the KU trip but said he would keep Jayhawk Slant posted.
He is looking forward to the trip to Lawrence.
“I’m looking forward to seeing a great family environment and a place where I can thrive,” he said.
Panagos has been recruiting Porter since last year.
“It’s been great, and he’s been a really great coach during this process,” Porter said.
Porter is ranked the 21st best strongside defensive end in the country according to the latest rankings by Rivals. He plans to choose a school that can help him develop the most.
“I’m looking for a place where I can thrive in the most so I can get the full potential out of myself,” Porter said.
Williams will take three official visits in seven days
The next seven days will be busy for Williams. He will pack three official visits in the next week.
“I'm flying from Kansas to Indiana,” Williams said. “Next week I am taking my official visit to Missouri.”
When Williams completes the Kansas visit on Friday, he will head straight to Indiana for a visit Friday through Sunday.
The next two days will give him an opportunity to be around Panagos.
“Our relationship is really good,” he said of Panagos. “He's always checking up on me and I can tell he's really excited to get me down there. Almost every single day he's always texting me. He's really doing a great job recruiting me.”
Williams took his first official visit to Central Florida on June 2 and is ready to see the KU program.
“I'm looking forward to seeing KU's culture, the campus, and see what type of program they have and see what they have to offer,” he said.
He wants to be patient and take as many visits as he can this month. Williams is enjoying the process of taking visits with his family.
“I'm just taking it in day by day,” he said. “I mean, it's a really fun process. I'm blessed to be able to go through it. It's one of the best experiences I've ever had in my life. It also feels really good for me to be able to take my family out on trips, because they've done a good job raising me.”