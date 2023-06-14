This week the Jayhawks will get visits from two defensive linemen from Florida.

Xavier Porter from Tampa Catholic and Elias Williams from Hudson will be on campus. Williams will start his visit today and Porter will arrive on Thursday.

Kansas defensive tackles coach Jim Panagos is handling a lot of the recruiting for both players.

Porter is coming off official visits to Louisville and Penn State. His most recent visit was Penn State that he called “a very fun visit.”

As of now, Kansas could get the last official visit. Porter said he does not have any official visits lined up after the KU trip but said he would keep Jayhawk Slant posted.

He is looking forward to the trip to Lawrence.

“I’m looking forward to seeing a great family environment and a place where I can thrive,” he said.

Panagos has been recruiting Porter since last year.

“It’s been great, and he’s been a really great coach during this process,” Porter said.

Porter is ranked the 21st best strongside defensive end in the country according to the latest rankings by Rivals. He plans to choose a school that can help him develop the most.

“I’m looking for a place where I can thrive in the most so I can get the full potential out of myself,” Porter said.