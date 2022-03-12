KU wins 12th Big 12 Tournament Championship; Ready for March Madness

What a weekend it was at the T-Mobile Center for Kansas (28-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Behind five double-digit scorers, David McCormack (18), Ochai Agbaji (16), Christian Braun (14), Jalen Wilson (12), and Remy Martin (12), Bill Self’s squad defeated Texas Tech, 74-65 to capture the postseason championship on Saturday night.

From the jump, Kansas and Texas Tech traded baskets like two boxers duking it out for a heavyweight championship. Self’s squad took its biggest lead of the first half, 37-33 with 38 seconds left in the first half following a pull-up jumper by Remy Martin.

On the next trip down the court, Bryson Williams drilled a three-pointer, which pulled Texas Tech to within one point of Kansas, 37-36, which turned out to be the halftime score.

Early on in the second half, Kansas took a five-point lead, 43-38 following a three-pointer by Agbaji, but the Red Raiders answered with a jumper by Bryson Williams on the next trip down the court.

Kansas, trailing by one point, 54-53 with 11:05 left in the game, took the lead for good after Agbaji converted a layup with 10:34 left in the game. With 7:01 left on the clock, Jalen Wilson converted a layup on a feed from Remy Martin, which increased KU’s lead over TT to five points, 61-56.

With time running out, Texas Tech cut the deficit to four points, 64-60 with 3:08 remaining in the game, but would get no closer. Christian Braun scored on a layup on the next trip down the court and, after a turnover by Texas Tech, Wilson scored under the basket, which increased KU’s lead to eight points, 68-60.

With 1:05 left on the clock, Kansas officially secured another Big 12 Tournament Championship after Agbaji drilled two free-throws to increase KU’s lead over Texas Tech to 10 points, 70-60.

As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas had emerged victorious, 74-65.

The win marks the 12th Big 12 Tournament Championship for the Jayhawks and the first since 2018. Kansas improves to 12-3 all-time in title games while also improving to 28-6 on the year. With the win, Kansas earns the Big 12’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, with the bracket to be announced on Sunday, March 13.

“I thought it was a great game,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I thought they played very well. But first half we couldn’t stop them and they really didn’t stop us. Two pretty good defensive teams going at it. Second half, I don’t think it was artistic on either end, but we made some really good toughness plays and got a couple of loose balls that led to some baskets.

“Everybody – it was a nice game for us in large part because it was a team game,” he added. “Everybody contributed and played important roles, especially at various points in the game.”



