KU wins 12th Big 12 Tournament Championship; Ready for March Madness
What a weekend it was at the T-Mobile Center for Kansas (28-6; 14-4), the No. 1 seed in the Big 12 Tournament. Behind five double-digit scorers, David McCormack (18), Ochai Agbaji (16), Christian Braun (14), Jalen Wilson (12), and Remy Martin (12), Bill Self’s squad defeated Texas Tech, 74-65 to capture the postseason championship on Saturday night.
From the jump, Kansas and Texas Tech traded baskets like two boxers duking it out for a heavyweight championship. Self’s squad took its biggest lead of the first half, 37-33 with 38 seconds left in the first half following a pull-up jumper by Remy Martin.
On the next trip down the court, Bryson Williams drilled a three-pointer, which pulled Texas Tech to within one point of Kansas, 37-36, which turned out to be the halftime score.
Early on in the second half, Kansas took a five-point lead, 43-38 following a three-pointer by Agbaji, but the Red Raiders answered with a jumper by Bryson Williams on the next trip down the court.
Kansas, trailing by one point, 54-53 with 11:05 left in the game, took the lead for good after Agbaji converted a layup with 10:34 left in the game. With 7:01 left on the clock, Jalen Wilson converted a layup on a feed from Remy Martin, which increased KU’s lead over TT to five points, 61-56.
With time running out, Texas Tech cut the deficit to four points, 64-60 with 3:08 remaining in the game, but would get no closer. Christian Braun scored on a layup on the next trip down the court and, after a turnover by Texas Tech, Wilson scored under the basket, which increased KU’s lead to eight points, 68-60.
With 1:05 left on the clock, Kansas officially secured another Big 12 Tournament Championship after Agbaji drilled two free-throws to increase KU’s lead over Texas Tech to 10 points, 70-60.
As the final seconds ticked off the clock, Kansas had emerged victorious, 74-65.
The win marks the 12th Big 12 Tournament Championship for the Jayhawks and the first since 2018. Kansas improves to 12-3 all-time in title games while also improving to 28-6 on the year. With the win, Kansas earns the Big 12’s automatic berth to the NCAA Tournament, with the bracket to be announced on Sunday, March 13.
“I thought it was a great game,” said Kansas head coach Bill Self. “I thought they played very well. But first half we couldn’t stop them and they really didn’t stop us. Two pretty good defensive teams going at it. Second half, I don’t think it was artistic on either end, but we made some really good toughness plays and got a couple of loose balls that led to some baskets.
“Everybody – it was a nice game for us in large part because it was a team game,” he added. “Everybody contributed and played important roles, especially at various points in the game.”
Kansas, with the NCAA Tournament set to begin next week, couldn’t have picked a better time to start playing its best basketball of the year. In capturing their 12th Big 12 Tournament Championship, KU defeated West Virginia (87-63), TCU (75-62), and Texas Tech (74-65) to defend its regular-season crown.
Agbaji, who was the most outstanding player of the Big 12 Tournament, scored 16 points on 4-of-10 shooting from the field, 3-of-6 shooting from behind the arc, and 5-of-6 shooting from the free-throw line. He also pulled down seven rebounds, dished out two assists, and was credited with one block.
Agbaji, after the game, talked about KU’s performance this weekend and what it means moving forward for this team.
“Obviously, it’s important moving into next week,” said Agbaji. “Going into Kansas City we had one goal to complete while we were here, and we just did that. So, like I just said, momentum moving forward in the next week.”
Braun, who joined Agbaji on the All-Tournament Team, tallied 14 points, five rebounds, and two steals on Saturday night. In all, Braun hit 3-of-7 field goals and was 8-of-9 from the free-throw line.
Braun, like Agbaji, talked about the importance of this weekend in Kansas City.
“It was great to see everybody contribute,” said Braun. “We had a lot of guys that played well when they got in, so that was good to see, and I think that’s going to carry over into the tournament.”
The one player that benefited the most from KU’s championship run this past weekend, without question, is Remy Martin. In 26 minutes of action, Martin, against the Red Raiders, scored 12 points, pulled down four rebounds, dished out four assists, and was credited with three steals.
Offensively, Martin was 4-of-9 from the field, 2-of-6 from behind the arc, and 2-of-2 from the free-throw line.
Self, after the game, talked about the performance of Martin, including his hustle play where he dove to the floor for a loose ball late in the game.
“I think he made more than that play, but you’re talking about the dive that basically they had possession, and he dove,” said Self. “He also made a good play when they stepped across the end line, which got us a possession back. He did several things that were really positive. These guys will tell you; I think that’s the quickest we’ve seen him look in two months.
“He looked like a different guy health-wise,” he added. “I do think it gives us an additional element. I don’t want to forget about Juan because Juan is rock solid, but this would be a hard game to play two little guards a lot just because they were so big on the wings and we switch so much.”
With another Big 12 Tournament Championship in hand, Kansas, according to Braun and Agbaji, is already looking to make what they hope is a deep run in the NCAA Tournament.
“I’ve already heard it,” said Braun. “We are already set on the next goal, and that was our biggest goal all year, and that’s what Coach (Self) and Ochai and I want to win. So, we have six games left to accomplish our goal, and that’s what we’re going to do.”
“I think before that on the podium we were talking, we like this feeling, let’s do it again type stuff so at that moment we were enjoying the moment but knowing that we want more,” said Agbaji.”
Up Next:
Kansas receives the Big 12’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and will be making its 50th all-time NCAA Tournament appearance in 2022. Since 1990, Kansas has made 31-consecutive NCAA Tournament appearances which is the longest active streak in the nation and best all-time. The Jayhawks will learn its postseason destination and opponent on Sunday, March 13.