KU wraps up camps, big numbers, well organized

The Kansas coaching staff wrapped up their summer football camps on Wednesday with a big showing in numbers.

There were over 250 players who attended, making it one of the biggest I can remember since I started covering camps in 2002.

The key with so many players at camp is making sure everything runs smoothly. The Kansas coaching and support staff accomplished that by rotating groups from the indoor to the stadium.

Parker Leise, a quarterback from Shawnee Mission East, has been to camps at Georgia, Notre Dame, Wisconsin, Missouri, Nebraska, Kansas State, Iowa State and several others. He attended all three summer camps hosted by the Kansas coaches.

"KU put on great camps this summer," Leise said. "They had the perfect amount of athletes that gave everyone good reps and attention from the coaches. Even with today’s big attendance, they were able to keep the lines moving giving everyone good opportunities. The coaches were very engaged at every camp. Each camp was fast paced, organized, but today, you could feel the energy and excitement for KU football."