Everybody involved in the game day operations at KU is gearing up for a new experience starting this weekend against Indiana State.

That goes for everyone from the deputy athletic director to director of operations to the head of the KU police.

On Saturday the Kansas athletic department will unveil a lot of new ideas they are bringing to the Jayhawk fan base. From selling beer in the stadium, to a new food menu, Tailgate Guys on the hill, Crimson and Blue BBQ contest, and a lot more will be coming to David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium.

“We have always tried to prepare for success, whether we have 10,000, 30,000 or 50,000 people in the stadium,” said Brad Nachtigal, the associate athletic director of operations. “Obviously, when we've had some lower attendance games, we try and adjust from a labor perspective. But we are definitely ramping up to our fullest potential from a labor standpoint for this game.”

Centerplate will handle the food and beverage again for the game day operations. With a whole new focus on bringing the fans more to choose from it will be an all hands-on deck approach.

With alcohol sales stadium-wide for the first time ever and an increased selection of food, the manpower will be much bigger than the past.

“The Centerplate folks are definitely ramping up from that perspective,” Nachtigal said. “They're employing more people from a sales perspective and they're employing alcohol compliance officers. Then, we within athletics are asking more full-time people to do more observation, documentation type activities, so that we are providing the best fan experience we can.”