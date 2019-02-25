The Kansas coaching staff held their second junior day of the month last weekend. The first junior day focused on local recruits. But Ky Thomas, a running back from Topeka, couldn’t make the first one because he was taking the ACT. So, Thomas made his way to Lawrence on Saturday and right away took notice of the Jayhawks when he went in to meet with Les Miles. “I was the first person to go in the one-on-one meeting with Coach Miles, so that was really big,” Thomas said. “That stood out to me. That meant a lot for me as an individual to be the first one to speak to him. That hit hard right there.” Thomas has talked with Miles on the phone and is also familiar with Kansas assistants Tony Hull and Clint Bowen. Both have been recruiting him for a while. “I feel comfortable around him and Coach Hull,” Thomas said. “So I was just them chilling around them the whole time. I felt real comfortable. It just felt like a lot of attention was given and I liked it a lot.”

Thomas took notice he was the first recruit to meet with Miles

When Thomas met with Miles, the Kansas head coach had all of his personal information on sheets and also was studying his film when he walked in his office. “He had a little card with my face on it and I had just filled out all those papers,” Thomas said. “He had all my information. That shocked me to start. Then he had my highlights pulled up on his computer. That really all surprised me. I wasn't expecting all of that.” Miles made it clear to Thomas how important he was in the big recruiting picture for the 2020 class, and also on the local front. Thomas is the top-rated running back in the state and would be a big get for Kansas if they could land him. “We started talking and he just said how much they needed me and how much it means for them,” Thomas said. “He said getting me would also help with everyone else in Kansas. He said KU's making a change and the energy is changing. He said I could help with other kids around Kansas and help change everything.” Later in the visit his father, Tobian, joined him. He was coaching basketball but made sure to get to Lawrence to see the program, visit with the staff and see an old friend. Bowen coached Tobian in the semi-pro league in the late 90’s. So there has always been a close connection to the family. “Coach Bowen told me what differences he has seen with the program since he's been at KU for a long time,” Thomas said. “He just told me the differences, how much he believes in the program, and how KU should be a legit shot of me going there just because how much it's changed. “He said KU should be a legit contender for me. And after going on the visit, I think that as well. It was really good.”

Thomas (8) with Harden and Bowen during his visit to Kansas