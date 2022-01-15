Ky Thomas, Lonnie Phelps complete impressive portal run

They have been almost perfect when it comes to using the portal to this point. They used every spot they had available and filled them with players that were high on their list. And filling it out with the final two commitments today would push their grade to an “A” in my early evaluations.

They had two visitors on campus this weekend in Ky Thomas and Lonnie Phelps, and they were both crucial pieces to completing the early part of the recruiting class. Kansas had two spots remaining for players who could enroll next week.

My initial grade had them somewhere in the range of a B+ with a couple spots to fill for players who would enroll at semester.

Going into the weekend I went on record the Kansas staff had done a very good job utilizing the transfer portal for the 2022 class.

Phelps was the defensive end they needed to finalize the early part of the defensive recruiting. He was the missing piece from the defense and a position of need. The staff needed a pass-rusher, and an every-down defensive end and Phelps was the player they targeted from the day he entered the transfer portal. He had opportunities to play at schools from the AAC, ACC, Big 12, and Mountain West.

At Miami (OH) he was the highest-rated defensive player according to the Pro Football Focus ratings recording 13.5 tackles for a loss and 9.5 sacks.

He committed to the coaching staff this morning before he flew back home to Ohio. Phelps is in the process of packing for Lawrence and plans to return on Monday.

If you are a Kansas fan and follow recruiting, then Ky Thomas is not a new name. He was a highly recruited running back from Topeka High. In high school he rushed for over 7700 yards in his career and was the Gatorade Athlete of the Year his senior year.

Kansas was one of the first schools to offer Thomas when he went in the portal less than two weeks ago. Thomas is still on his official visit that will end Sunday. His host on the visit is Devin Neal, who led the Jayhawks in rushing as a true freshman. Neal and Thomas played youth football together and have known each for a long time.

Thomas led Minnesota in rushing this season and was the MVP of Guaranteed Rate Bowl. Thomas is expected to enroll at Kansas and arrive on campus next week.

It has been known this would be a year the coaching staff would rely heavily on the transfer portal. They arrived late and were already behind with high school prospects. It was a way to build the roster with experienced players. Kansas had the youngest Power Five roster this season and the portal made sense.

But the staff still had to execute their plan. It is one thing to have an idea, and another to pull it off. And they pulled it off.

There is still work to do in the upcoming months. The Jayhawks could have as many as seven more spots to fill. But their work in the early portion is done and they are off to a great start.