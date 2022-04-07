Ky Thomas said running group is tight, learn from each other

When Ky Thomas entered the portal, he had a lot of options. There were a lot of college coaches reaching out to him pitching their schools.

Thomas led Minnesota last season in rushing and was a proven commodity after showing what he could do at the Big 10 level.

He committed to the Jayhawks after spending a few weeks weighing his options. During his visit to Kansas, he heard a lot about the changing culture. After spending a couple months in the program, he has seen it up close.

“I love the energy, the guys, everybody seems bought in,” Thomas said. “A lot of culture talk, the standard and our standard here and what we're trying to build and what we're wanting to build. So, I would say it's pretty much what I expected as far as how we get after it and our mind towards building a culture.”

The Jayhawks have Devin Neal in the backfield, who Thomas knows from his days playing youth football with him in grade school. Daniel Hishaw has returned from an injury and is having a good spring.

There is a good group of running backs including Sevion Morrison, who also transferred from a Big 10 school. Morrison chose Kansas after leaving Nebraska.

“I feel like our room is getting tighter and closer together,” Thomas said. “I've gotten real cool with Sevion and both of us coming from a different program in the Big 10. So just us two being able to connect, everybody's able to feed off of everybody just because we come from different cultures.

“Everybody’s got the tools, kind of willing to take something from everybody and add it to yours,” he said. “This is a tight group. We're only getting closer together, getting to know each other more, but I'd say definitely a tight group.”

Hear more from Thomas below in his meeting with the media this afternoon.