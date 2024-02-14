Kyle Keya breaks down his visit to Kansas for Junior Day
There was an emphasis in the January recruiting period to visit local recruits for the Kansas coaching staff.
Kyle Keya got a visit at his high school and then attended the KU Junior Day earlier this month for the Houston basketball game.
Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu is the lead recruiter for the defensive end prospect from Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The visit to Lawrence gave Keya an opportunity to meet with Onatolu and learn more about the program.
“It was really fun,” Keya said. “My mom came with me, and we enjoyed all of it. It was cool to see the stadium down and see how it will look like in the next two years. I really like how close everything was to the training facility, so it isn’t a hassle going around campus.”
Onatolu made a stop at Kapaun Mt. Carmel to meet with Keya in January.
“He’s come several times to Kapaun and makes it a priority to know that I'm healthy and that my family is okay,” Keya said.
Spending time in person with him around the program gave Keya a different perspective how Onatolu handles his position group.
“He’s a great coach it was awesome being around him,” he said. “It’s clear that he has a good connection with his players and wants us to perform our best on and off the field.”
Keya plays all over the field on defense. He can line up at defensive end or move back to a linebacker. He has room to grow into his frame at 6-foot-5, 200 pounds.
“He likes my length and likes my athleticism and mobility,” Keya said of Onatolu. “He sees potential ability in me as a pass rusher although I haven't been used that way as much.”
Keya said they met with the coaching staff and watched the basketball game against Houston.
“The game was awesome,” he said. “It was a great atmosphere. Everyone was loud and my mom and I really enjoyed it. The energy the fans gave was great.”
He has earned offers from Kansas, Oklahoma State, and Iowa State. He will get a lot of attention from college coaches because of his ability and upside. As he moves through recruiting, the relationship with the coaches will be a priority.
“For me, I really value a close relationship to the coaches and how they help me on and off the field,” he said.