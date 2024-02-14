There was an emphasis in the January recruiting period to visit local recruits for the Kansas coaching staff.

Kyle Keya got a visit at his high school and then attended the KU Junior Day earlier this month for the Houston basketball game.

Kansas defensive ends coach Taiwo Onatolu is the lead recruiter for the defensive end prospect from Kapaun Mt. Carmel. The visit to Lawrence gave Keya an opportunity to meet with Onatolu and learn more about the program.

“It was really fun,” Keya said. “My mom came with me, and we enjoyed all of it. It was cool to see the stadium down and see how it will look like in the next two years. I really like how close everything was to the training facility, so it isn’t a hassle going around campus.”

Onatolu made a stop at Kapaun Mt. Carmel to meet with Keya in January.

“He’s come several times to Kapaun and makes it a priority to know that I'm healthy and that my family is okay,” Keya said.