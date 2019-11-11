Kyle Mayberry has been waiting for the Oklahoma State game all season. The Jayhawks cornerback will get a chance to go back home and play in front of family and friends.

And if you are on the football teamand have tickets, you’ve probably heard from Mayberry.

“I'm bugging my teammates asking all of them” Mayberry said. “I've been asking them for weeks, you know trying to get them prepared. I’m like, hey, don't forget about me Oklahoma State week."

Mayberry said he is looking for 30 tickets and has been warning his teammates if they have extras he is all ears.

“I think I'm going to get them,” he said with a big grin. “I'm excited. I have a lot of family coming so I can't wait. It's going to be like playing a high school game, everybody's going to be there again. It's going to be fun.”

One of the challenges Mayberry will face on Saturday is defending the Cowboys passing game and always knowing where quarterback Spencer Sanders is on the field.

Mayberry will be matched up against wide receiver Dillon Stoner, who is one of several players he knows from the Oklahoma State roster.

“They have a very dynamic offense, great running back and good receivers on the outside,” Mayberry said. “I played against a few of them in high school. Dillon is from the Tulsa area and you got CJ Moore is from Tulsa. So, I'm pretty familiar with the offense.”

In the Jayhawks last game they had to defend a running quarterback in Skylar Thomson from Kansas State. Oklahoma State will be much of the same with Sanders who is eighth in the Big 12 in rushing yards.

“He has the speed to create separation and get on the outside,” Mayberry said. “He's a dual threat quarterback. So yeah, I’ve got to stay locked onto my man a little longer this week.”