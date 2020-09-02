JayhawkSlant - Kyle Mayberry happy to be on same team with his brother

There was a rumor going around that Kyle Mayberry and his younger brother Duece race each other after practices.

It hasn’t been verified if they have raced in fall camp, but the older of the Mayberry’s can lay claim to winning the last they lined up against each other.

“We are both some country boys,” Kyle said. “So, we stay on a lot of land. When I came back home this last time, he called me out for a race. I'm fresh off the drive coming home. He had just left track practice. I'm guessing he thought he was going to get me.

“My mom and my dad were hyping it. They were like, ‘Yeah, I don't know. Deuce might get you now.’ So, we raced outside. It was a real close race, but I ended up winning. I bet he would tell you if we raced again, he would win.”