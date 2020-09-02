JayhawkSlant - Kyle Mayberry happy to be on same team with his brother

Kyle Mayberry happy to be on same team with his brother
There was a rumor going around that Kyle Mayberry and his younger brother Duece race each other after practices.
It hasn’t been verified if they have raced in fall camp, but the older of the Mayberry’s can lay claim to winning the last they lined up against each other.
“We are both some country boys,” Kyle said. “So, we stay on a lot of land. When I came back home this last time, he called me out for a race. I'm fresh off the drive coming home. He had just left track practice. I'm guessing he thought he was going to get me.
“My mom and my dad were hyping it. They were like, ‘Yeah, I don't know. Deuce might get you now.’ So, we raced outside. It was a real close race, but I ended up winning. I bet he would tell you if we raced again, he would win.”
For the first time the Mayberry’s are playing on the same team. Duece signed with the Jayhawks in December and Kyle went as far to say he believes his brother has the best hands in the secondary.
“It's kind of a crazy experience for me because I'm watched him grow up, becoming the man he has become today,” Mayberry said. “And seeing the type of player that he turned himself into.”
There was a lot of talk during the Wednesday media session about the late kickoff to start the season against Coastal Carolina. Kansas will have to wait until 9 p.m. to play the late game. That doesn’t bother Mayberry.
“That is probably the best thing that could happen to me because I like night games,” he said. “You get to sleep in. So, it's not going to change my sleep schedule at all. I'm going to be wide awake at 9:00 p.m. ready to go.”
To hear more from Mayberry about fall camp, his thoughts on the defense and much more, watch his interview below.